There was some doubt surrounding It prior to its release. The Dark Tower, another Stephen King adaptation, had failed to grab worldwide audiences just a month before, and horror movies tend to be hit-and-miss. But the film has been a total sensation. It's broken its fair share of box office records and has become a fan-favorite horror tale.

One of the movie's most praised aspects has been #BillSkarsgard's Pennywise. After garnering worldwide fan acceptance from the film's trailers and teases, the actor didn't disappoint and nailed the blend between creepy and malevolently charming. One would think that an interdimensional demon thing doesn't exactly scream "thirst trap," but apparently the character's charms have proven too much for some people to resist. Because there is no place more terrifying than the internet.

Some People Want To Get Their F**k On With Pennywise—For Real

Believe it or not, there are people fantasizing a life with the multi-faceted demonic creature. This isn't a niche group of a couple of individuals, though. There were so many Pennywise f**k buddy hopefuls out there that an entire Tumblr page was created for them: PennywiseConfessions. Because of course it was Tumblr. This community is all about fantasizing about living a life with It, and it's described as:

"No confessions is too wrong, no want too wicked."

Trust me, the description holds up. In the page, you'll encounter a few love-hopefuls looking for a sexual relationship with the clown that literally ripped a little boy's arm off and murdered countless children (I never thought I'd ever type those words):

Well that's... peculiar, but still, I guess people find the clown attractive. Buckle up though, readers, because the messages that follow are truly the stuff of nightmares.

Hold On, Because Things Get Even More Disturbing... Somehow

As you may have already figured out, the main goal for most of the members of this new Tumblr group is to have an extremely brutal sex life with the children-eating demon.

Look, there's no easy way to put this: WTF, people. The messages are disturbing, and you may not come out the other end being the same person that you were before clicking on this article. If you don't care about that, then please, dive into this vast sea of creepiness:

Hey, if you're in a relationship with a demonic clown, why not step it up a bit and add some cannibalism to your sex life? One particular user wanted Pennywise to feast on their flesh while they were together:

This user was fantasizing with getting a Pennywise who was 50% Edward Cullen and 50% Christian Grey (you know, a thousand times creepier):

The sewers are filthy locations full of infections and powerful diseases waiting to enter your body, but there are people who just wouldn't mind getting down and dirty in sewage... with the condition that Pennywise is there. You heard that right. If you've ever wanted to have intercourse with It in the sewers, don't be ashamed, because you aren't alone:

Holy Mother of Jesus. There's no other way to put it. I'm not the same after reading these... well, fantasies. Now, I'm not one to shame another person for their kink, but holy crap. I feel dirty, and I don't know how to change that. Thank you internet, you never seize to amaze me, and you probably never will.

If you also have fantasies about having an active sex life with #Pennywise, or just want to see him in action as he terrorizes the kids of a town, It is currently in theaters.

How do you feel about Pennywise's admirers? Is it creepy, or is Pennywise secretly a catch? Let me know in the comments!