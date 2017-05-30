His images of Obama's years in office have been enjoyed by thousands, but lately Pete Souza has been taking photos of another American president. No, he wasn't hired by President Trump (a very unlikely team up seeing as Souza frequently shades Trump on Instagram), but he was hired by President Frank Underwood.

Teaming up with Netflix to promote House of Cards Season 5, Pete Souza captured President Underwood and White House Chief of Staff, Doug Stamper (a.k.a actors Kevin Spacey and Michael Kelly) as they toured the capital, meeting the American public.

[Credit: Pete Souza/Netflix]

The group stopped at various iconic D.C. landmarks on their tour including Union Station, Ben's Chili Bowl, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and Pennsylvania Avenue.

[Credit: Pete Souza/Netflix]

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the shoot, Souza named the shot of Underwood and Stamper on the escalator at Foggy Bottom Metro station as his favorite, noting "you’d have to really look at it to realize that it’s not real."

[Credit: Pete Souza/Netflix]

While this latest campaign for House of Cards fifth season is undoubtedly elaborate, it's not the first time Netflix has blended the show into real life. In 2016 to celebrate the release of Season 4, Netflix unveiled a massive portrait of President Underwood at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery by artist Jonathan Yeo.

[Credit: Pete Souza/Netflix]

In its fifth season, House of Cards once again ramps up as Frank and Claire Underwood's previously unshakeable relationship starts to show cracks just weeks out from the election.

House of Cards Seasons 1 - 5 is available to stream on Netflix now.

Have you seen House of Cards Season 5 yet? What do you make of the latest season?

