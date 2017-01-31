Exciting Times Ahead For Whovians

It's been a rollercoaster of a day for the Doctor Who fandom, with two big reveals about the upcoming Series 10, the last for current showrunner Steven Moffat. One of these reveals was very welcome news. The other? Not so much.

The Good News

Until now, despite the long wait that fans have had to endure, it was assumed that Series 10 would likely not air until the back half of the year, likely August or September (the premiere months of the previous two series). To fans' surprise and delight, this assumption has been proven wrong.

In an interview with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2, Twelfth Doctor #PeterCapaldi revealed that the new series will in fact premiere on Easter Saturday, about four months earlier than expected. Yay!

The Bad News

Capaldi then went on to drop the unexpected bombshell that the upcoming series would be special to him, as it is his last. Though he loved playing The Doctor, he decided it was his time to go:

"I wondered how long I could go on doing it, and still giving it my best"

Capaldi also stated the change in lifestyle and time away from his wife as reasons why he could not keep up the role. Clocking in at three seasons and four Christmas specials, Capaldi will end his tenure as the third longest-serving Doctor of the revival series. His last appearance as the Doctor will come in 2017's Christmas special, to be filmed later this year.

Deja Vu?

Capaldi's departure places 2018's Series 11 in a similar position as Series 5, both launching with a new showrunner in Chris Chibnall, and now a new Doctor. The fate of new companion Bill, played by #PearlMackie, is unknown, though rumors suggest she has signed on for only one season.

Series 5 launched the career of then newcomer #MattSmith, reinvigorating the show and bringing a fresh new audience. Only time will tell if Series 11 will have the same effect.