After the success of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Disney and Lucasfilm have ramped up their production of the second anthology film in the new canon, which will explore the adventures of a young Han Solo.

The still untitled Han Solo spinoff has already began filming, and Lucasfilm has assembled a stellar cast featuring Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson, Alden Ehrenreich, Michael K. Williams, and Emilia Clarke. The film was set to be directed by #PhilLord and #ChristopherMiller (The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street); however, in a shocking development, Lucasfilm announced that would no longer be the case.

Phil Lord And Christopher Miller Exit The Han Solo Anthology Film

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy posted an announcement on the official #StarWars website stating that Lord and Miller would no longer be directing the untitled Han Solo film:

“Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon.”

The directing duo added to the statement echoing Kennedy’s comments, and confirming that the two parties decided to part over creative differences:

“Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew.”

As of the release of this statement we have no details on how the directorial change will impact the production of the Han Solo movie, but given Kennedy's reassurance in her statement, it seems likely that Lucasfilm will find a replacement soon.

Still, it's never good when a director walks from a project just before production starts; it's almost unheard of for a director to exit stage left mid-filming. And almost inconceivable for a director (or in this case, directors) to part ways with a production when there are only a few weeks left in a shoot. Having concerns at this point would be, I think, valid. Hopefully whomever they choose to replace Lord and Miller will be just as dynamic as that pair.

