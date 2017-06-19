Ramsay, Joffrey, White Walkers, or the snot-nosed Olly, who really is the biggest bad on #GameofThrones? As HBO's fantasy fireworks display winds down with just 13 episodes left, the threats in Westeros have dwindled nearly as much as the cast. One by one, we have watched our vile villains fall alongside our heroes, but Season 7 of the show aims to step up its game after the departure of Iwan Rheon's Ramsay Bolton.

We currently have our mourning Cersei Lannister as the unlikely outsider currently sitting on the Throne, but it looks like someone else will be vying for her place as the Big Bad of this year. You may remember that last year introduced Pilou Asbæk as the bearded pirate Euron Greyjoy. From the nautical lineage of pirates, Euron was promised to bring troubling times to Game of Thrones, but so far he has been a little "wet."

'Euron' My Turf Now

Speaking to Empire Magazine via Joe.co.uk, Asbæk revealed that Euron really will be living up to his reputation in Season 7, and that he hopes to replace the likes of Joffrey and Ramsay as a the ultimate villain. He also had an ominous tease of what's to come, presumably for some of our series regulars:

"After this season, Ramsay's gonna look like a little kid."

Fully embracing his inner psycho, it sounds like Euron won't just be setting his sights on hoping to kill off his niece and nephew (where we left him in Season 6), he could have bigger aspirations:

"The psychos I've encountered have so many different sides to them. So each scene I've done with Euron, I pick a new thing I wanna show. 'This scene I want to be charming.' 'This scene I wanna be a molester.' 'This scene I wanna kill someone.'"

For a series that prides itself on having some horrible bastards, these are some mighty words to come from Asbæk's mouth. Sorry for me being a little pessimistic, but I imagine that he may be taking on a little too much of his character and becoming a braggart. If you remember a time before Euron's actual arrival, showrunners and various media outlets promised huge things from the formidable pirate. Asbæk's role in Season 6 was relatively small, throwing his brother off a bridge, boasting about the size of his manhood, then drowning in a bucket — hardly Daenerys-level badassery, is it?

However, Euron really could become the biggest wanker in Westeros. Way back when, author #GeorgeRRMartin said that watching Vince Gilligan's Breaking Bad had inspired him to create the ultimate villain for Thrones. He said that Walter White was worse than anyone in the Seven Kingdoms and he was keen to top the performance. Admittedly, Euron from the books is a lot worse than his #TV counterpart, but with only a handful of scenes so far, the best is surely still to come.

All (Wo)Men Must Die

So, back to Asbæk's quote. The death part is already a given, especially considering that Euron promised to hunt down Yara and Theon Greyjoy, which already teases a sticky end for at least one of the pair. However, what about the molesting part, are we set for another controversial rape scene? Last season we saw Euron pledge his intentions to Emilia Clarke's #DaenerysTargaryen, and while it is hard to imagine Euron getting close enough to Dany to actually poke her with his big pork sword, you can only imagine the backlash and rise in his villain status if he managed to kidnap the Mother of Dragons.

Most likely though, it will be his niece Yara who could get the brunt of his evil. With the character known for chopping out the tongues of his own crew after a bout of sea madness, Euron clearly has quite the imagination for torturing innocents. The Season 7 trailer shows Ellaria Sand and Yara sharing a kiss, while a clothing featurette shows Ellaria captured in chains. It is suggested that there will be a large sea battle where some of Dany's fleet certainly be lost, so will Yara find herself at the mercy of her randy uncle?

With Joffrey known for using prostitutes as crossbow target practice, and Ramsay keen for cock-chopping, I dread to think what Euron has up his sleeve. Say what you want, Pilou, but when an army of frozen zombies is coming from over a giant wall, it is a pretty big statement to say you are the biggest bastard that the show will ever faced. With less than a month to wait until Season 7, there isn't long to wait to see Euron and his massive member set sail on the high seas.

Check out the Season 7 trailer or Game of Thrones and don't forget our poll below!

Poll Can Euron really become the show's biggest villain? Yes - if Asbæk says so

No way - he is full of hot air

Why don't we just wait and see?

(Source: Joe.co.uk)