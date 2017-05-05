Captain Jack is soon to return to the big screen in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and it looks like the swashbuckling franchise will find buried treasure once again. Reports suggest that the film is currently tracking a domestic debut of over $90 million.

The fifth installment in the Pirates franchise is opening over Memorial Day weekend, when it is expected to match the debut of its predecessor, On Stranger Tides. Despite universally sinking with critics, the fourth Pirates movie blew all expectations out of the water to earn over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. If Disney are able to repeat this success, it could even contribute to another record-breaking year for the studio.

Dead Men Tell No Tales is directed by series newcomers Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg, who said they were inspired by the saga's first movie, The Curse of the Black Pearl. The upcoming adventure most notably channelled its spirit by reuniting original cast members Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, and Johnny Depp - a move that is likely to please Pirates fans worldwide and play a significant role in the film's box office takings. Kevin McNally and Geoffrey Rush will also be returning, along with newcomers Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaits, and Kaya Scodelario.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is expect to scupper the other Memorial Day opening; Paramount's R-rated Baywatch. Despite the star power of Dwayne Johnson and Zack Efron, the adult action comedy is tracking around $40 million during its five-day debut. In part, this is due to the reboot's R-rating, but many believe Baywatch could exceed expectations thanks to the ongoing hype of last year's Deadpool and the subsequent scramble to offer accessible R-rated movies.

In fact, Baywatch's R rating excludes the movie as a direct competitor to Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. With virtually no family-friendly competition in sight, it's clear sailing for Captain Jack Sparrow on opening weekend.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales opens on May 26th.

