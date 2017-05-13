The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been a financial powerhouse for Disney, grossing almost $4 billion at the worldwide box office. The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is the fifth installment of the franchise, and the Disney marketing machine is in its final push for the film’s May 26, 2017 release date.

Dead Men Tell No Tales is supposedly the last film in the franchise, and appears to be ending the series on a high note. The film will bring back fan favorite characters like Captain Jack Sparrow (#JohnnyDepp), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), and Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) for one last swashbuckling adventure.

Alongside the returning cast, Dead Men Tell No Tales will feature newcomers Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, and Kaya Scodelario. A film of this scale is also sure to have a few surprise guest stars in store; however, Christmas came early this year when it was revealed that musical legend #PaulMcCartney would be making appearance in the film as a pirate.

First Look At Paul McCartney In The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Paul McCartney shared a poster from the film on his official Twitter account, featuring the former Beatle front and center in full pirate regalia. McCartney’s character looks as if he raided Jack Sparrow’s closet, and even shares the same beaded locks as the rum-swilling swashbuckler.

McCartney isn’t the first rock legend who has appeared in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise; he is following in the footsteps of The Rolling Stones’ bassist, Keith Richards. McCartney might have less swagger than Richards, but he is an excellent addition to the already star-studded cast.

What We Know About Paul McCartney's Role In The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

We haven't been given a lot of information about Paul McCartney’s character in The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, but E! Online has reported that McCartney will be portraying a jail guard. Given McCartney’s costume, he is likely a guard for an outfit of pirates, and he could possibly have some history with Captain Jack Sparrow.

Paul McCartney is billed as “Jail Guard 2," and it is likely that he will make a brief cameo – which is a shame, because we're fairly sure there's no such thing as too much Pirate Paul McCartney.

Thanks to a report from Deadline, we also know that McCartney’s cameo was shot after filming initially ended — and they went back to include Sir Paul in one of the big action sequences.

All the trailers for The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales look fantastic, and the film will hopefully put the franchise back on the map. Disney has already screened the film for the press, and it has received mostly positive reactions. We will have to wait to see Paul McCartney in The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales when it hits theaters on May 26, 2017.

(Sources: Deadline, E! Online)