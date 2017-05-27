Long before the film was released, everyone knew that Henry — played by Brenton Thwaites — would be playing the son of Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. However, not much was known about other newcomer, Carina Smyth, played by Kaya Scodelario. However, now that the movie has released, we finally have a bit more of an insight on her character. We learn that Carina's mother was impregnated by one of the characters in the film many years ago. Was it Jack? Gibbs? Salazar?

WARNING: We're sailing into spoiler-y waters for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Actually, she turns out to be the daughter of none other than Captain Hector Barbossa.

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' [Credit: Disney]

As one of the three characters who has been in all five Pirates movies (including Gibbs, and, of course, Jack Sparrow), it seemed likely that Hector Barbossa would have to be the parent of the new character.

It is explained in the movie that Barbossa was once with a woman named Margaret Smyth, who eventually became pregnant, gave birth to Carina, and died. Barbossa would then take the infant to an orphanage, leaving her with the diary of Galileo that he stole, and be the lead-up to the movie.

So What Now?

At the end of the movie, after Barbossa sacrifices his life to save Carina, she no longer calls herself Carina Smyth, but Carina Barbossa. This is meant to have us believe that she could eventually take her father's place.

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' [Credit: Disney]

Regardless of future plans for the next Pirates movies, it seems that as of right now, Carina Barbossa is set to be the leading lady in this franchise. Without Elizabeth or Angelica, the franchise needs a strong female character. It seems as if Carina is here to stay (for now).

What do you think? Did you like the fact that Carina was related to Barbossa? What was your favorite part of Dead Men Tell No Tales? Let me know your thoughts down below!