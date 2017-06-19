In 2012, we fell in love with the a cappella group the Barden Bellas, fast-forward five years later, and the Bellas are returning for one last adventure together, this time directed by Trish Sie (Step Up: All In). Aside from cute teases from the cast during production, the film has been kept under a thick veil of mystery — until today that is.

Universal released our very first sneak peek for the film in the form of a behind-the-scenes trailer tease, and it's everything fans would expect it to be. Check it out:

Surprisingly enough, the film looks to be filled with action this time around: We see #AnnaKendrick dive into the water from what looks like a burning boat, as well as the Bellas in army uniforms. What is going on there is anyone's guess, but I'm excited to figure it out.

This will certainly be an emotional film, not only fans of the Bellas, but for the Bellas themselves. Near the end of the trailer, we see the cast's emotional moment as production wrapped, and that same emotion will surely be translated onto the screen. Speaking about the film, #PitchPerfect3 screenwriter, Kay Cannon, told E! News:

"I think it's the end of the Bellas as we know them. If there's a 'Pitch Perfect 4,' it will be a new crop. I think [the current Bellas] just know. I had the feeling when I visited set, it was like they were full of tears and like, 'How much longer can we be singing a cappella?'"

Because it's the group's last adventure, the entire cast, comprised of Anna Kendrick, #BrittanySnow, #AnnaCamp, #HaileeSteinfeld, and #RebelWilson will be returning.

If you want to cry, dance and sing all at the same time, don't forget to check out Pitch Perfect 3 once it hits theaters on December 22, 2017.

What did you think about the teaser trailer for Pitch Perfect 3? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: E! News)