The Pitch Perfect franchise won over the hearts of millions of fans through its singing, dancing and a whole lot of heart, courtesy of a group of misfit music lovers that formed the Barden Bellas. Five years and one sequel later, the Bellas are uniting once again for one final performance in #PitchPerfect3.

We're still five months away from the film, but Universal hasn't been stingy with content. Last week we got a short featurette that gave us some great behind-the-scenes insight into the making of the movie, as well as some enticing scenes. Now, the studio got the hype train going even stronger with the first full-length trailer:

The Bellas are out of college, and unhappy with their lives, fortunately for them, they get one last shot at music through the USO worldwide tour. But as you might expect from the franchise, their journey to musical success won't be devoid of a challenge, this time presented by an experienced band led by Ruby Rose's Calamity.

Surprisingly, it looks like the beloved a cappella group will get their hands dirty on their road to success... Honestly, I would have never expected to see Beca and Patricia jump from a burning boat.

Keeping Up With The Franchise's Roots

The first two #PitchPerfect films were the big-screen equivalent to Fox's Glee. It helped audiences realize it was okay to be different and follow your passions through relatable scenarios and characters.

Pitch Perfect 3 is continuing that relatable nature, putting our protagonists in less-than-ideal situations that many of us have found ourselves in, fighting to get back on top. Going by the trailer it looks like the film's on track to be an aca-perfect sendoff to Beca, Patricia, Chloe and the rest of the Bellas gang.

The original main actors from the past two films, #AnnaKendrick, #RebelWilson, #BrittanySnow, #HaileeSteinfeld, Anna Camp, Alexis Knapp, Hana Mae Lee and Elizabeth Banks are all returning to movie, this time around directed by Trish Sie.

Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters on December 22, 2017, but if the trailer wasn't enough to hold you over until it gets here, take a look at the synopsis:

Now graduated from college and out in the real world where it takes more than a cappella to get by, the Bellas return in Pitch Perfect 3. After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren’t job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

As well as the very first poster for the movie, which teases one last call for our protagonists:

What did you think about our first trailer for Pitch Perfect 3? Let me know in the comments!