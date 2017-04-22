Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is almost here, but as I’m eagerly clutching my advanced ticket something is bothering me: What in the hell is the missing Guardians of the Galaxy Easter Egg?

James Gunn, writer, director and Harrison Wells lookalike, swears that we’re all missing out on something. In his words:

“No one has found the big one, really. Maybe once someone came close.”

Gunn is the one on the right. [Credit: Warner Bros. TV / Marvel Studios]

I’ve gone crazy looking for this. These are my notes. I tried to decode stellar designations, read academic papers on binary elliptical stars in the Andromeda galaxy, and analyzed the explosion of Adam Warlock’s cocoon frame by frame. Now, I believe I have finally found the actual Easter Egg.

I went a little John Nash looking for this thing guys.

Then I took a closer look at the Collector, specifically the scene where he explains the Infinity Stones. We see a Celestial using the power stone to wipe out a planet. But what planet is it?

If Giant-Man wore Tron armor. 'Guardians of the Galaxy' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

The people look human, they aren’t technologically advanced, but they also aren’t primitive. Look at the towers in the background. They look, I don’t know, kind of early Asgardian. Could this be Asgard? Well, I doubt it because we’ve seen Asgard, and it’s not a wasteland.

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

However, Guardians of the Galaxy does have close ties to the Thor movies. James Gunn directed the Collector end-credits scene from Thor: The Dark World, and a dark elf is in the Collector’s lair.

That cocoon, man. It's a red herring. 'Guardians of the Galaxy' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

'Guardians of the Galaxy' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

That’s Why I Think The Planet Destroyed By The Celestials Is Jotunheim, Home Of The Frost Giants

What, you got any better ideas? 'Guardians of the Galaxy' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

I hear your skeptical replies: There are countless barren planets, and how could there be frost giants if everyone on the planet was destroyed. Well, not everyone.

'Guardians of the Galaxy' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

This guy wasn’t destroyed. He just sort of moaned and turned purple. However, the power stone doesn’t turn people purple when it destroys them — it rips them to shreds. Not this guy though; he’s not dying.

Some people have already asked James Gunn if this is Thanos — he said no. But take a closer look at the marks on his cheeks. Where have you seen those marks before? On Frost Giants. This could even be Laufey, king of the Frost Giants and Loki’s father.

Resemblance is uncanny. 'Guardians of the Galaxy' / 'Thor' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

TL;DR: The Celestials visited ancient Jotunheim and found it unworthy. They purged the planet, and the survivors evolved into ice-wielding badasses. The Frost Giants have always resented their “perfect” Asgardian cousins, in a Vulcan/Romulan kind of way.

Well, James Gunn, ball is in your court. If you guys want to hear more details, watch the video below: