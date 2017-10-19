Satoshi Tajiri's Pokémon initially began its journey as a video-game franchise in 1996 and swiftly gained further fame when it was converted into the now famous anime series following Ash Ketchum's heroic story of becoming a Pokémon master. Although there are characters like Haunter (whose lick can send the victim into a coma) and Gorebyss (which inserts its snout into its prey and sucks out their body fluids), Pokémon relies on wholesome family entertainment. However, what if the most adorable pokémon suddenly turned from being the franchise's mascot to every kid's worst nightmare? Well, you don't have to imagine anymore, because Twitter user Bankokukun has shared this haunting vision for all to see.

Pikachu Gets A Horrifying Makeover

Pikachu's lovable nature has made him the most famous character in Pokémon, and has even turned him into an icon of Japanese culture. However, Bankokukun's color-book rendition of this creature might change your lovable image of the pokemon star.

Even Ash didn't survive the artist's angel-to-demonic transformation skills!

Although long-term fans of the franchise may not like these hardcore adaptations of their favorite characters, they can surely admire Bankokukun's artistic flair. As the franchise has witnessed a resurgence with Pokémon Go, Pokémon Sun and Moon, Detective Pikachu and Pokémon The Movie: I Chose You, it was about time Pikachu showed his dark side!

Do you want a Pokémon movie based on a buff-looking Pikachu? Let me know in the comments.

(Source: Kotaku, Twitter Bankokukun)