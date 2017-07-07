Back in 2004, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever saw the light of day, Disney had The Incredibles, a movie about a family of superheroes in hiding who eventually realize their potential and band together to stop an enormous threat. The Brad Bird-directed film quickly became a hit around the world. Not only did it earn $633 million on a $92 million budget, but it also received great reviews, with most of the praise stemming from its exploration of a superhero's psyche.

After literally a decade of fans clamoring for it, #Disney finally announced in 2014 that a second adventure for the Parr family, The Incredibles 2, was underway. While it's expected to hit theaters in less than a year, Disney has kept the movie under a thick veil of mystery. Fortunately, that may have just changed.

D23 is right around the corner, and #TheIncredibles2 is one of the projects that the House of the Mouse will be showcasing. The film's featured on the convention's official app, and its page contains an exclusive piece of artwork that gives us our first taste of what the story will be like:

Concept art isn't always the most reliable source of information. However, as mentioned, the sequel is less than a year away; if Disney is showing it to the public, it's probably a good representation of what the film's shaping up to be at this point. And, fortunately for us, there are a few notable things to take away from it to quench our thirst for more information.

It Looks Like The Movie Will Pick Up Right Where Its Predecessor Left Off

The Incredibles 2 will be coming 14 years after the first one. Since Disney and #Pixar enjoy hitting us right in the feels by showing characters we already fell in love with growing old (I'm looking at you, Toy Story 3) many fans expected the movie to be set in real time. But the characters in the concept art look exactly the same as we last saw them ––– mainly Dash and Violet, who're still children.

Going by that, it looks like the sequel will pick up right where its predecessor left off, and that's a great move. We only really got to see them come together as a superhero family one time, so it would feel strange to have them either much older or separated in their second outing without having seen them kicking butt as a team a few more times.

Is The Underminer Back?

The closing minutes of The Incredibles saw the Parr family having fun together after a sporting event, when a villain calling himself the Underminer, suddenly burst through the ground, proclaiming himself humanity's new leader. Right then the end credits started rolling, leaving us in suspense as to what would happen next.

Thankfully, it looks like we'll finally get to know how things went down for the heroes and villains, because the new piece of concept art hints at Underminer being part of the movie. Now, keep in mind, that doesn't mean he'll be its main baddie.

...Is That A Raccoon?

You'll notice Violet floating around with Jack Jack in a force field on the far right of the image. And right above them is, what looks like, a raccoon sporting a domino mask.

The intrepid animal stands out just as much as all the other characters featured in the image. So, what's going on? Did the Parr family get a pet for their children? That may sound weird, but it's possible. As a side note, given that The Incredibles is owned by Disney, I can't help but compare the little guy to our favorite foul-mouthed fur ball, Rocket Raccoon.

These are ultimately small teases compared to all the shenanigans that will be going on in the movie, but it's great to finally have a clearer picture of what to expect from #Pixar's latest adventure. Hopefully we get much more exciting details when D23 kicks off next week. The Incredibles swing back into theaters on June 15, 2018.

What do you think of our first look at The Incredibles 2? Let me know in the comments!