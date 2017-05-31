It actually happened. You've graduated college and have entered the post-grad dimension, a peculiar place where people expect you to act like a "real" adult. Congratulations are due! However, all you've got is an abundance of semi-inspirational advice to get you going through your quarter-life crisis.

No matter what you're planning (or not planning) after graduation, this is a time to rediscover yourself and explore your interests. If you're too tired from doing college to even think about the future (and those student loans), here are five movies to help you find your mojo.

5. 127 Hours (2010)

Director: Danny Boyle

Starring: James Franco, Amber Tamblyn, Kate Mara

Fun Fact: The recorder used in the movie is the actual one that real-life Aron Ralston used when he was trapped in the canyon.

Oscar nominated 127 Hours is biographical drama telling the story of Aron Ralston (James Franco), a mountain climber, who gets trapped in a canyon in Utah. In extreme weather conditions and with very limited resources, Aron has to resort in some extraordinary measures to survive.

This film will remind you that graduation isn't that bad. I mean, at least you're not trapped in the desert. Unless, of course, your life is a metaphorical desert, but that's another story. Most importantly, it'll remind you of the importance of perseverance and how it is essential to succeeding in any task.

4. Hidden Figures (2016)

Director: Theodore Melfi

Starring: Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe

Fun Fact: Many of the props used in the mission control room were originally built for Apollo 15 (1995) and were later modified for movies like The Hunger Games: Mockingjay (2014)

Oscar nominated Hidden Figures is based on the real lives of Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe), and Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer). These three black female mathematicians, whose fundamental roles in NASA's space program during the time leading up to John Glenn's Earth orbit mission, made American history.

Feel-good Hidden Figures is inspirational and filled with career lessons, like focusing on what you can control and building meaningful relationships. These three women of color rose through the ranks of NASA against all odds because of their hard work and talent. After watching this movie, will inspire you to launch (pun intended) your own career.

3. Morning Glory (2010)

Director: Roger Michell

Starring: Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford, Diane Keaton

Fun Fact: McAdams did not think the movie should not have been funny and had to be persuaded by director Roger Michell

When Becky (Rachel McAdams), a TV show producer, gets fired, she's desperate to find a new job, so she accepts an underpaid position at a struggling morning show called Daybreak. There, she has to work with challenging coworkers who do not share her vision.

Morning Glory will not only add some fun to your post-graduation blues but it'll also teach you two things. First, that your work, whatever that might be, can have real impact on people's lives, even if it's just on a personal level. Second, that your dream job may end up being more challenging that you initially thought, but that does not mean it's not the perfect job.

2. The Intern (2015)

Director: Nancy Meyers

Starring: Robert DeNiro, Anne Hathaway, Rene Russo

Fun Fact: Robert De Niro's character went to Northwestern, which is the same college Anne Hatheway's character attended in The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Intern is about 70-year-old Ben Whittaker (Robert De Niro) who realizes that he's not all that happy with his retirement and decides to apply as a senior intern at an online fashion start-up company. There, he has to work for founder Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway). The movie explores their relationship's ups and downs as they both learn to navigate their new roles.

This is a heartwarming film that has an abundance of lessons to teach you, from the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and nurturing friendships to the values of hard work. It will also show you that it's never too late to try new things and that a little help can go a long way.

1. Adventureland (2009)

Director: Greg Mottola

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Ryan Reynolds

Fun Fact: The film was filmed during winter, so a crew was hired to hide snowfall and snow accumulation.

It's the summer of 1987 and college graduate James Brennan's (Jesse Eisenberg) dream trip to Europe falls through because of his parents' financial troubles. James has to get a minimum-wage job at an amusement park in his hometown order to support himself. As James finds out, the park is a peculiar place filled with interesting people.

Adventureland is a great movie to watch if you feel that your have no plans or if your plans were ruined. Finding yourself back in your hometown can be scary, but it could lead to a great adventure. After all, sometimes life lessons are hidden in unexpected places.

What do you think of this list? Do you have another movie everyone should watch after graduating? Let me know in the comments section!