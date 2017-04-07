(Disclaimer: Spoilers for Power Rangers below. Continue at your own risk.)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will always hold a special place in the hearts of many millennials. If you were a kid in the ‘90s, it was hard not to fall in love with the show and the original Rangers. Out of all the original Rangers, two of the actors hold a special place in fans' hearts, and have come to epitomize the characters they portrayed over 20 years ago.

The first iconic member of the original Power Rangers team is Tommy Oliver/The Green Ranger, played by #JasonDavidFrank. Tommy Oliver was a goofball at times, but he boasted a sick-ass ponytail and morphenomenal martial arts skills. The second key member of the original #MMPR was a lot of people’s first crush, Kimberly Hart/The Pink Ranger, played by #AmyJoJohnson. Amy Jo Johnson anchored the team through several seasons, and was a very strong female role model (she also kicked a lot of ass).

Fans of MMPR were over the moon when they learned that JDF and Amy Jo Johnson would be appearing in the Power Rangers reboot. JDF and Johnson have always been ambassadors for the Power Rangers franchise, and were extremely excited to be involved in the new film – the entire cast of MMPR was invited to the Power Rangers premiere, and their reunion was as amazing you'd think.

Jason David Frank is the self-proclaimed “King of Social Media”, and usually lives up to that title. He makes sure that he shares everything he can with his fan-base, and always gives them great behind-the-scenes looks at all facets of his life. His cameo in Power Rangers is no exception; he's shared several photos of Amy Jo Johnson & himself on-set, and these glimpses at their cinematic reunion are sure to bring a smile to fans' faces.

Jason David Frank & Amy Jo Johnson's Power Ranger Behind-The-Scenes Photos And Cameo

This first picture shows JDF & Amy Jo Johnson’s cameo from the film, and the two are taking pictures of the fully-formed Mega Zord after the Rangers defeat Goldar. The cameo was rather short, but it was definitely a joy to see the original Green and Pink Rangers on screen together.

The next photo will give all MMPR fans the feels, and features the original power couple on the set of Power Rangers ready to shoot their cameo. The two really look like adult versions of their MMPR characters – complete with respective green and pink wardrobes – and they even gave JDF a sweet ponytail, to complete the patented Tommy Oliver look.

This behind-the-scenes photo shows JDF getting camera-ready for his cameo, with the lovely Amy Jo Johnson floating in the background.

If this photo was released earlier in the Power Rangers marketing campaign, hype for the film would have skyrocketed. This photo of JDF, Amy Jo Johnson, and Dean Isrealite (Director of Power Rangers) might have given away the fact that they were in the film, but fan speculation would have been flying all over the interwebs.

This last post is from Jason David Frank’s Mighty Morphin Vlog, and features just how adorable Amy Jo Johnson is. It shows the two going out the night before their cameo, and showcases their friendship and camaraderie that has spanned over two decades.

Jason David Frank and Amy Jo Johnson will forever be the Green and Pink Ranger in the hearts of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fans, and their continued involvement in the Power Rangers fan community has only made them more beloved. It was amazing to see them in Power Rangers, and these behind the scenes photos that JDF shared are amazing. If you haven’t already, make sure you check out Power Rangers in theaters now.

