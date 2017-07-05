2017 has been a tough year for tentpoles. Many movies that were expected to be hits have either bombed or greatly disappointed their studios. A great example of that was Power Rangers. The movie pulled in a mere $140 million internationally (including China) on a $100 million budget. Taking into account the heavy marketing expenses and the box office share for movie theaters, Lionsgate took a sizable loss.

Such a disappointing outcome made another journey into Angel Grove not viable –– not to mention the entire franchise resting on the first film's shoulders, and fans weren't having it. Things got so heated on the fandom front, that followers of the colorful heroes started a petition to save the franchise. Overall, the property just seemed to not be interesting enough to modern audiences.

Fortunately, there might be a glimmer of hope for the franchise thanks to home media. Power Rangers was recently released on Blu-ray, DVD, 4K and Digital HD, and the sales are proving to be quite robust. A research website known as the HomeMedia Magazine put out a report showing the film was projected to become the highest-selling home video release of the first week of July.

If the calculations are accurate, #PowerRangers will beat Beauty and the Beast and John Wick: Chapter 2, movies that took in $1.2 billion and $166 million globally, respectively. That's an impressive feat considering both films' popularity, but the success doesn't end there. The movie's also projected to top weekly rental charts, beating out two more strong contenders: Ryan Reynolds' space extravaganza, Life, and Fox's latest superhero hit, Logan.

So what does this all mean? Well, that Power Rangers is probably going through the same thing as 2012's Dredd: It may not have enjoyed a successful box office run but it found its footing in home media and opened a conversation about a (possible) future.

Does This Mean That 'Power Rangers 2' Is Happening?

Possibly. You see, this sales record is actually the second chance at redemption the franchise has seen in the past month. In early June, we learned that the Rangers had enjoyed great numbers in action figure sales, to the point where it became the highest-selling brand. The raise is believed to have come from the latest TV iteration of the franchise, Ninja Steel, but it's nonetheless a sign of how successful the brand is in general and could be on the big screen if done right.

That, and the movie's massive home video sales are apparently playing a huge part in getting the wheels turning for a second Power Rangers adventure. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, director Dean Israelite revealed he was all up for a sequel, and that talks were already underway between #Lionsgate and Saban:

"I hope so. It's obviously not up to me, but I know the studio [Lionsgate] and Saban are talking in earnest about it, and are trying to push forward. They're having a discussion."

Now, before throwing your fists up in the air to celebrate, keep in mind that merchandise and home video sales possibly giving us a sequel don't necessarily apply to the rest of the franchise. Saban has (had?) a plan in mind for the five teenagers with attitude, which includes a decade worth of movies and storylines centered around the likes of Lord Zedd and Tommy Oliver.

Moving past a second installment, future films would need to stand on their own at the box office. That begs the question: Is the world interested enough in the Power Rangers to justify an entire franchise? After all, an interesting premise, colorful superhero costumes and decent reviews weren't enough for this year's reboot, so what would the Rangers need to do to attract more audiences?

Dean Israelite thinks its PG-13 rating had a lot to do with alienating people, reasoning it needed to be rated PG to be more welcoming to its younger fanbase. With that, it looks like if a sequel does happen, there will have to be some restructuring to try and grab audiences in a second visit to Angel Grove. As a huge fan of the movie, I certainly hope we get a sequel.

Would you like this new bum in home media sales to signal a Power Rangers 2? Or are you happy with only one movie? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: HomeMedia Magazine)