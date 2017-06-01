The hype for this years rebooted Power Rangers movie could sadly not match the film's final box office taking, limping in with a disappointing $140 million worldwide from its $100 million budget. Fans of the franchise were devastated, as such a box office bomb looked likely to close the door on any possibility of a sequel.

Or has it? While the movie's total gross was poor at best, it has not effected the sales of Saban's Power Rangers toy line, which have seen a huge increase in the past year, effectively funnelling money (and hope) into the franchise which could end up morphin' into #PowerRangers2.

According to WeGotThisCovered, Toy News is reporting that Power Rangers action figures are the highest selling brand around — up approximately 122.8% in the past year. April in particular saw an increase of 185.9% from the same month in 2016. However this likely has something to do with the Power Rangers: Ninja Steel TV series — the most recent incarnation of the long-running show — which premiered on Nickelodeon this January and is introducing a whole new bunch of kids to the franchise.

While box office figures certainly do make a difference, money talks, no matter where it's coming from. For example The Chronicles of Riddick bombed at the box office but earned success with home video sales, which lead to a sequel in 2013. Another Vin Diesel flop was xXx 2: State of Union, which also bombed at the box office but was followed up 12 years later with xXx: The Return of Xander Cage — perhaps Vin should get involved with the Power Rangers franchise?

The massive boost in toy sales does indicate that the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers are still a highly lucrative brand, and might just convince #Lionsgate to have a crack at the sequel.

Do you want to see a Power Rangers sequel? Let us know in the comments!