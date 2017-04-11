It's been a little over a month since #PowerRangers debuted in theaters, reinventing the still popular franchise. And while the reboot did an excellent job of sparking interest in a new generation, there was still plenty for fans of the original "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers" to enjoy in the latest installment.

Most of Power Rangers was revamped to suit a more modern era for the Rangers but the movie wasn't without its callbacks to the original. Several scenes presented obvious nods to elements of MMPR, like its use of a secret Command Center, and, of course, the Power Coins.

Jason Leaves The Command Center In 'MMPR' Fashion

Apart from those obvious callbacks to the original, there was one nod to MMPR which not many fans picked up on.

Towards the midway point in the movie, Jason (#DacreMontgomery) stops the team to give a speech of sorts. The whole team is involved but the scene is his. When Jason ends his speech, he caps his speech off by jetting into the floating ceiling of water that hides Zordon's command center.

The Power Rangers Would Teleport In And Out Of The Command Center In 'MMPR'

Now, this scene may have appeared insignificant to some but Jason's jump or jettison into the cover of water was a nod to MMPR wherein the Power Rangers would enter and leave the Command Center.

In #MMPR, the Rangers would teleport in and out of the Command Center with a flash of floating, color-coordinated light. There was no direct callback to the Power Rangers teleporting in MMPR but Jason's exit was a pretty close second.

Short of introducing teleportation to the universe, Jason's exit is the closest we're going to get to seeing the Rangers teleport out of the command center. Although, the scene where the Rangers escaped that car accident and wound up in their beds did seem to hint at them being teleported out. And having Alpha-5 teleport them out of danger would definitely seem believable in the Power Rangers universe. Hopefully, we'll see the Rangers take advantage of their teleportation abilities in the sequel.

