Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg brought a twist to live-action comic book adaptations with last year's Preacher TV series. Based on the hugely popular (and most of the time downright disturbing) graphic novel by Garth Ennis, audiences fell in love with #DominicCooper's Jesse Custer and his friends, Tulip and Cassidy (played by #RuthNegga and #JosephGilgun, respectively).

Now after the character's beloved town was... well, erased off the map at the end of Season 1, the trio of supernatural adventurers is gearing up for their next adventure Season 2.

It's been hard to wait for the new chapter for as long as we have. Thankfully, we've gotten some exciting teases for Season 2 throughout the last year, mainly a teaser trailer. And AMC has rewarded our patience with a full-length trailer. Check it out:

Only a show like #Preacher would set its action and shenanigans to the tune of the Go-Go's "We Got The Beat." The trailer gives us a much better look at the terrifying Saint of Killers and his motivations. Unfortunately for our protagonist, the spooky villain's only purpose is to take him down.

This season, however, Jesse isn't as helpless as before: It appears he'll be taking full advantage of (and probably abusing) the Word of God, the powers of ultimate persuasion granted to him by Genesis during their accidental fusion. The ability will certainly come in handy when battling supernatural forces, which is convenient as we already know Jesse, Cassidy, and Tulip will be searching for God after His disappearance from Heaven. Keep in mind, though, if series stays relatively true to the comics, Jesse might not have the best of times once he finds God... to keep spoilers to a minimum, let's just say our favorite reckless preacher won't come out of it with 20/20 vision.

I must say, it was a nice touch for #SethRogen and his writing partner, #EvanGoldberg, to be credited as "the guys." Overall, Season 2 is looking just as exciting (if not more) as the first season. If you can't wait to see this bundle of awesomeness, fret not, because #PreacherSeason2 will be released on June 25, 2017.

What did you think of our first full-length trailer for Preacher Season 2? Let me know in the comments!