From the Oscar-winning Wallace & Gromit animated shorts to full-length features such as Chicken Run (2000) and Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015), Aardman Animation has given the world some of the most entertaining stop-motion films ever to grace the silver screen. And it appears that their latest offering, Early Man, will be no different.

A prehistoric comedy adventure set in the Stone Age, Early Man follows the story of caveman Dug (Eddie Redmayne) and his hog-like sidekick Hognob, who live a contented life with their tribe, doing routine things like sleeping, hunting and swapping underwear (don't ask). One day, the world as they know it is disrupted when a pompous governor, Lord Nooth (Tom Hiddleston) arrives to take over their valley with his Bronze Age cronies.

Things look dire for Dug and his fellow cave folks until he manages to hammer out a wager with Lord Nooth over what appears to be a medieval version of soccer (or as Aardman likely call it, football - it is a British production after all).

Will Dug, with the help of gallant rebel Goona (Maisie Williams), be able to save his Stone Age valley from the Bronze Age bullies?

#EarlyMan bears all the trademarks of an Aardman production, including funny characters to root for, eccentric British humor and, most significantly, impressive handcrafted claymation.

Directed by four-time Academy Award-winner #NickPark, Early Man marks the first full-length feature that he directed by himself. For Chicken Run (2000) and The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005), Park shared co-directing reins with Peter Lord and Steve Box respectively.

Besides Oscar winner Redmayne (The Theory of Everything) and Golden Globe winner Hiddleston (The Night Manager), the all-British voice cast also includes Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams, Timothy Spall (Mr Turner), and Johnny Vegas (Tulip Fever). Expect a soundtrack filled with ear-worm songs provided by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Moby, Eminem, Backstreet Boys, and Rick Astley as well.

Along with the first full trailer, Aardman also released the first official Early Man poster with a tagline that is pure 'gold',

"Real heroes don't settle for bronze".

'Early Man' poster [Credit: Lionsgate]

Early Man is currently filming at Aardman’s studio in Bristol, England. It will open in UK cinemas on January 26, 2018, and in the US on February 16, 2018.

(Source: empire.com)