Our beloved Carrie Fisher may be gone, but her legacy still lives on. Star Wars fans can now help continue Fisher's life work— and the bast part is you can look good while doing so.

Fisher devoted much of her life to breaking the stigma against mental illness, a struggle she knew all too well. Fisher lived with Bipolar Disorder, something she frequently discussed in interviews as well as her books. Now you can help her work to continue simply by buying a t-shirt.

Her Universe is an online store dedicated to providing some seriously awesome nerdy apparel to fabulous fangirls across the galaxy. Co-founded by Clone Wars' Ahsoka Tano voice actor Ashley Eckstein herself, they boast an impressive selection of #StarWars threads— including a brand new edition in memory of Princess Leia.

Her Universe's new "Self-Rescuing Princess" t-shirts feature a classic image of fierce rebel leader Princess Lei with colorful neon lettering splashed across it. The shirts are perfect for any princess, too: they're available in an array of sizes— from extra small to extra large.

The idea of being a "self-rescuing princess" reminds people that they have the power and strength to gain control of their mental health



Clothing For A Cause

Proceeds from the shirts will go towards a mental health advocacy group The Thalians, a long-running charity organization:

"Proceeds from our Self-Rescuing Princess Tee will benefit The Thalians, whose mission is to raise the funds it will take to educate and enlighten the world about mental illness, thereby eliminating the stigma attached to it."

Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds once served as President for the charity group, who advocate for ongoing discourse on mental illness in order to effectively address it:

"The Thalians' mission is to raise the funds it will take to educate, and enlighten the world about mental illness thereby eliminating the stigma attached to it. We pledge to take mental illness out of the dark closet of ignorance and despair, bringing it into the light of healing."

Aside from the financial donations, the message behind the design is brilliant. People living with mental illness can often feel overwhelmed and helpless against what's going on in their heads. The idea of being a "self-rescuing princess" reminds people that they have the power and strength to gain control of their mental health.

Carrie Approved

Indeed, Fisher would have been thrilled to put her face to such a noble cause. Throughout her life she refused to let her disorder define her, but at the same time worked hard to eliminate the taboo nature of discussing mental health.

In fact, Fisher's famous canine sidekick Gary the French bulldog was actually her helper animal, and accompanied her practically everywhere.

Fisher once wrote the following in an advice column on The Guardian, encouraging others to face the "challenge" of mental illness head-on— words that still ring true:

"We have been given a challenging illness, and there is no other option than to meet those challenges. Think of it as an opportunity to be heroic—not ‘I survived living in Mosul during an attack’ heroic, but an emotional survival. An opportunity to be a good example to others who might share our disorder".

