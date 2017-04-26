Eight years after the last installment, Prison Break is back on air: and this time, they ain't messin' around. There was uproar among fans when the show supposedly killed off Sara Tancredi then brought her back by way of the back of another person's head when actress Sarah Wayne Callies was tied up on another project!

No, Fox's new #PrisonBreak is made of darker stuff.

See also:

Prison Break just killed off long-standing character (and undercover good guy) Paul Kellerman, but actor Paul Adelstein tells EW that he respects the move:

"When they booked me, they booked me to do two episodes, so I knew how many episodes it would be. No one knows if there’s going to be more 'Prison Break' in general, so while it was disappointing for the character maybe to be dead, it’s a cherry on top to even get to go back and do more, so I try not to be too greedy about it."

That's the attitude, Paul! It sounds like the show is a whole bunch of fun to film:

"It felt like a bonus to even get to go back and do Kellerman. I thought I had put Kellerman away for good. I went in my garage and dug through my stuff to find his pin, his sunglasses, and his ring, put the suit back on, and it really felt nostalgic to do it, so thinking that might be my last day was a little sad, but then again, I already thought I had had my last day."

Thanks for the ride, Kellerman! Prison Break airs Tuesdays at 9pm ET on Fox.

Poll Will Kellerman be missed on 'Prison Break'? Yes, he was a solid character

Lol no

(Source: EW)