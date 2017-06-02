There's a mysterious and brief trailer playing in front of Wonder Woman in some cities this weekend, but it's not so secretive that we can't figure out what it's all about.

Though the title of the film isn't in the teaser, it seems to point to the movie Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, which tells the story of Wonder Woman's creator William Marson, who worked under the pen name Charles Moulton, and the two women with whom he spent much of his life.

The teaser is brief and doesn't offer much about the film in question. It does end with the phrase "Ever Wonder?" and the URL http://professorm.movie/.

That site features a full version of the image above, which links to the Instagram pages of actors: Rebecca Hall, Luke Evans, Connie Britton, and Bella Heathcote. It also has a few word balloons that are empty when the page first loads, but if you click in those spaces you'll get brief bits of dialogue that seem like they come out of a detective movie.

Between the cast and the dialogue, it's clear that this is the first site promoting Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, and that means we'll probably get an online teaser soon. It's obvious why the studio would want this in theaters with Wonder Woman, but hopefully audiences online will get a chance to check it out soon.

Angela Robinson wrote and directed the film, which, according to Deadline, "details the life of Dr. William Moulton Marston (Evans), Harvard psychologist and inventor who created Wonder Woman in 1941; his wife, fellow psychologist and inventor Elizabeth (Hall); and their polyamorous relationship with Olive Byrne (Heathcote), a former student of Marston’s and an academic in her own right."

Read more about William Marston and Wonder Woman's history here.