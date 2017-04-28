It's only been a little over three years since #Psych, the beloved buddy-detective comedy about a fake psychic and his best friend/reluctant partner ended its impressive eight season run on USA Network, but fans have not let up their demand for the underrated hit to return to their screens. But our wait may finally be over, as a reunion movie is not only reportedly in the works, but also set to begin filming this summer, according to The Herald Bulletin.

In a Q&A at the Indiana Comic-Con, actor #CaryElwes, who played recurring antagonist Pierre Despereaux on Psych, was innocently asked by a fan if the character on the show was a con man or a thief, and Elwes response sent fans into a frenzy.

It's a good question, and I believe it all will be revealed in the film that we're making this summer. We're reuniting in July to make some organized chaos.

Despite receiving the axe in February 2014, a little over a month prior to the series finale, USA Network never truly closed the door on its darling detective comedy, saying in the cancellation announcement that "while the series will wrap in March, somehow I don't believe we've heard the last of Shawn and Gus." Not only did this leave the possibility of a reunion possible, but it also helped keep the fanbase alive long enough for any potential future reboot to be a success.

[Credit: USA Network]

The series finale of Psych saw protagonist Shawn (#JamesRoday) deciding to conclude his fake psychic consulting days at the Santa Barbara Police Department and go to San Francisco to reunite with romantic partner and former SPBD Detective Juliet (#MaggieLawson), leaving behind his best friend/partner Gus (#DuleHill), as well as his father, Woody the coroner (#CorbinBernsen), and newly appointed SBPD Chief Lassiter (#TimothyOmundson). However, Gus catches up to Shawn in San Francisco and they agree to move the Psych office to the Bay Area city. As Shawn proposes to Juliet at a crime scene, his grandmother's ring is stolen, resulting in a (non-concluded) car chase after the thief.

While it may seem initially difficult to figure a way to bring back the gang for a feature-length movie, there were many doors left open in the finale that could easily be closed in the film. Shawn and Gus may now be located in San Francisco and consulting with the SFPD, but with Lassie left alone in Santa Barbara, there's always a possibility he gets caught up in a case only the lovable conning duo can solve.

Plus, the lack of actually seeing Shawn and Juliet's marriage could always be resolved in the movie by showing the good, old-fashioned wedding that would have fans giddy for every cute line of dialogue between Shawn and Juliet during their vows and at the reception.

[Credit: USA Network]

But perhaps the most interesting, and most probable, story to focus on for the film would be the con-artist/art thief/potential spy Pierre Despereaux, who revealed himself to be an undercover Interpol agent the last time fans saw him. With Elwes confirming that he will return for the reunion movie, and also stating he believes his character's true nature will be revealed in the film, it's more than likely Shawn and Gus will be drawn into a case that involves the chameleon.

Further details for the reunion movie are still yet to be announced, but Production Weekly has divulged that the movie will begin filming on May 24 in Vancouver and San Francisco, meaning we could see our favorite heroes return to our screens as soon as early 2018.

[Sources: The Herald Bulletin, Production Weekly, TV By The Numbers]