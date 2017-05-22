Ahh, public domain — when a previously copyrighted movie loses its copyright (or it never had one to begin with) and that movie becomes perfectly legal to watch for free. To be honest, a lot of public domain flicks are pretty damn terrible, but if you are willing to sift through a lot of crap you can find some diamonds on the rough.

So I'd like to highlight some of the best public domain #horror movies out there that you can watch right now and not pay a penny for. From overlooked, low-budget gems to famous horror pictures that hold a great deal of respect with horror fans, each and every one of these films are completely free!

1. Alice, Sweet Alice

'Alice, Sweet Alice' [Credit: Allied Artists]

Twelve-year-old Alice lives with her mother and younger sister, Karen. During Karen's fist communion, she is brutally murdered by a masked assailant. This film was also known as Communion and Holy Terror. Due to changes in distributors and various other legal problems, the film was never properly registered for copyright. You can watch Alice, Sweet Alice right here.

2. Satan's School For Girls

A young woman investigating her sister's suicide at a private girls' school finds herself battling a satanic cult. Produced by Aaron Spelling (yes, THAT Aaron Spelling), this made for TV movie was long forgotten about and nobody bothered to secure a copyright for it. You can watch Satan's School for Girls right here.

3. Rehearsal For Murder

A year after his fiancée’s death, a playwright schedules a rehearsal for his new play, which proves to be a trap for her killer. ﻿Yet another made for TV movie that nobody bothered to copyright, this one has a few recognizable names like: Robert Preston, Lynn Redgrave, Patrick Macnee and Jeff Goldblum. You can watch Rehearsal for Murder right here.

4. House On Haunted Hill

'House on Haunted Hill' [Credit: Allied Artists]

Eccentric millionaire Fredrick Loren and his wife, Annabelle, decide to host a haunted house party at their mansion. Of the five guests invited, anyone who can survive in the house for one night will earn $10,000. From director William Castle, the original copyright holder failed to renew the film's copyright, resulting in it falling into the public domain. You can watch House on Haunted Hill right here.

5. Carnival Of Souls

'Carnival of Souls' [Credit: Herts-Lion International Corp.]

After a traumatic accident, a woman becomes is inexplicably drawn to an abandoned carnival. When originally released, the film was a failure in the box office, so the producers distanced themselves from the movie and didn't bother to renew its copyright. Today, it's regarded as a landmark in psychological horror. You can watch Carnival of Souls right here.

6. Night Of The Living Dead

'Night of the Living Dead' [Credit: The Walter Reade Organization / Continental Distributing]

A group of characters barricade themselves in an old farmhouse in an attempt to remain safe from flesh-eating zombies. One of the most infamous and influential horror films ever made, director George A. Romero created the modern #zombie with this one. It's just a shame he forgot to apply for a copyright for the film. You can watch Night of the Living Dead right here.

7. Tormented

A man lets a former flame fall to her death rather than let her interfere with his new relationship, but her ghost returns to disrupt his impending nuptials. A little campy and dated, but don't let that intro music put you off — there is an effective and creepy ghost story here. Yet another film where the copyright was never renewed, you can watch Tormented right here.

There are plenty more public domain horror films out there to discover — some great, some not so great. I have merely scratched the surface with this list.

What are some of your favorites? Let me know in the comments below.