Now, while 2016 was a year filled to the point of existential unrest with tragic and untimely celebrity deaths, it saved one of its most gut-wrenching moments for its final few days, with the loss of the iconic mother-daughter duo of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher within two days in late December.

With both having become genuine Hollywood legends in their own right, fans across the world were understandably shaken — and many expressed a strongly held desire to pay their respects to the pair in a formal setting. With Reynolds and Fisher's joint funeral service having been a distinctly private affair, however, that simply wasn't possible for anyone outside of their closest friends and family.

Now, though, it seems that:

There Will Indeed Be A Public Memorial For Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds

'Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' [Credit: HBO]

As Todd Fisher — Debbie's son, and Carrie's brother — recently confirmed, there will indeed be a public memorial for the beloved pair. What's more, it seems that it will be carefully designed to allow the maximum number of Reynolds and Fisher's fans to pay their respects. As Fisher put it in an official statement:

"On Saturday, March 25th, there will be a public memorial for my Mother, Debbie Reynolds, and my sister, Carrie Fisher at Forrest Lawn Cemetery Hollywood Hills at the Freedom Theater. We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you." "The service will begin at 1:00 PM and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so. There are a limited number of seats available, and it will be on a first come, first seated basis, There are no tickets, it is first come, first seated. There will be room for overflow in the huge lobby as well as the outside with screens to watch and hear the service."

It's not much of a consolation in the face of the loss of such beloved and influential figures, of course, but for anyone who wants to say goodbye, it's something. And in the face of such overwhelming sadness, something is sometimes all we can hope for.

What do you think, though? Will you be attending the public memorial for Fisher and Reynolds in March? Let us know below.

