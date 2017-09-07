The Purge is one of those films that kind of appeared out of nowhere and took the world by storm. Ask around and most people will have either seen one of the films or would have at least heard of them. The latest chapter in the series has been penned to be released in 2018 and there have even been talks in place for a television miniseries based on some of the stories that have been depicted in the films. The latest movie expansion, The Purge: The Island, has had some new information shared which sheds a deeper light into what will be happening, thanks to director James DeMonaco's recent interview with Vulture.

In this interview, DeMonaco describes how the movie is set to be a prequel to the current series of films that have already been released. The Island will depict the very first purge experiment. It is to be set on Staten Island and will show the evolution of the somewhat questionable plan the New Founding Father's had to save the dwindling economy. It shows the origin and creation of the national holiday known as Purge Day, where all crimes, including the likes of rape and murder, are legal for 24 hours. This event only happens one day a year and is aimed to cleanse people of their urges.

DeMonaco stated how:

I said it’s the first experimental Purge, which I don’t know if I was supposed to say, but now I’ve said it, so you have it. Next July 4, it’ll be coming.

When questioned about the beta-testing event for The Purge, DeMonaco described how he knew the idea of people staying in their isolated neighbourhood was a big plot leap, so the idea of providing cash incentives for those who were willing to participate was born. He described how:

I was wondering how you get people to stay for the first Purge, and what they do is they start monetising it. People from Staten Island can easily go to Brooklyn for the evening, so what they do is start promising very decent sums of money for the very poor people in the neighbourhood. It becomes a monetisation of murder and violence, incentivising killing and keeping people around for them to be victims. So you see the inception of how grotesque the idea of the Purge is, and the manipulation upon the society.

DeMonaco has promised that the fourth instalment will be the most crowd pleasing film so far. DeMonaco has stated that he believes that:

What’s fun too is there’s an anti-hero. More than the previous films, there’s a singular hero in this movie. This is one man’s journey, William, an anti-hero [who] was inspired by Eastwood in Unforgiven, so it’s this very cool, modern kind of badass who redeems himself through the story.

When questioned about the possibility of a television show, DeMonaco described how he envisaged it would cover the middle period of The Purge's timeline. He believes the series would take place between the first experimental phases and the events that took place in the Election Year movie. He also hinted that the television series would allow for a greater expansion of the characters' storylines. He described how:

In the TV show I think we’re slowing it down, and we’re using this flashback structure to enter into the non-Purge lives of these people. We’re going back six months or two years or into their childhood to see some things that might’ve fed into their decision-making on this particular Purge … Ten hours is allowing us to get deeper into character and deeper into why people would actually consider violence as an option ever.

Both the movie and television series are set to be released in 2018. It's fair to say that The Purge will be highly talked about next year and we can't wait to see what's next for the series!