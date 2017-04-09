Priyanka Chopra has already conquered Bollywood, having appeared in over 50 movies. Now, she is slowly making her way up the Hollywood ladder. If reports are to believed, Priyanka is being eyed for the sixth installment of Mission: Impossible franchise.

In 2015, Priyanka landed her first role in Hollywood as the lead on ABC Network's crime thriller #Quantico — which is currently in its second season. Soon after that, she booked a role in #Baywatch alongside the likes of #DwayneJohnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario. Baywatch will hit theaters on May 26th, 2017. Check out Priyanka Chopra in the latest trailer for Baywatch below:

Priyanka may soon be making an appearance in Mission: Impossible 6, alongside #TomCruise. According to a source close to Priyanka Chopra:

"The Mission Impossible team is keen to have Priyanka Chopra on board. But she has her schedule in America to work around. The new season of 'Quantico' is going to begin. Whatever her other commitments, it is doubtful she will say no to Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible."

Mission: Impossible 6 filming is currently underway in Paris. The director of #MI6, Christopher McQuarrie, recently took to Twitter to announce the start of production.

Apart from Paris, Mission: Impossible 6 will also be filmed in London, New Zealand and India. Priyanka Chopra will probably join the rest of the cast when they begin filming in India.

Priyanka, however, isn't the first Bollywood actor to appear in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Anil Kapoor — who is known for roles in 24 and The Slumdog Millionaire — made a brief cameo appearance in the fourth installment of the franchise, Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol.

Anil Kapoor in 'Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

If Priyanka is cast in the movie, it will definitely add quality to the movie which already boasts a stellar cast. Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson will reprise their roles from previous installments of the franchise. Alec Baldwin, The Crown's Vanessa Kirby, Sherlock's Sian Brooke and the DCEU's Superman, Henry Cavill round up the cast.

Mission: Impossible 6 won't be here 'til July 27th, 2018. Until then, get your Tom Cruise fix by watching the trailer of The Mummy reboot, which is scheduled to release on June 9th, 2017.

Will you be excited to see Priyanka Chopra join the cast of Mission: Impossible 6? Let us know in the comments section down below.