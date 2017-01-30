They say the songs you sing at school stay with you your whole life — but after seeing this cool deleted scene from Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, you might wish that wasn't so.

Just kidding. Kind of.

The deleted clip is actually an extended version of the scene in which Newt shows Jacob, Tina and Queenie around the interior of the case, having successfully recaptured his beasts, just prior to Credence's Obscurus running riot in NYC.

'Fantastic Beasts' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

After Queenie (Alison Sudol) dismisses Newt's claim of Hogwarts being the best wizarding school as "Hogwash!", she and Tina spontaneously break into song, giving #FantasticBeasts a surreal, La La Land-esque makeover for at least a minute or two.

The song was actually written by Sudol herself, and even though it's sort of cute in a "this is probably playing on loop in the elevator from hell" kinda way, I can't say I'm too sad that it got cut from the movie.

Check out the deleted scene below...

Clearly, Sudol is a massive Potterhead because the lyrics tell the story of how Morrigan Sayre fled from Ireland to America to establish the wizarding school of Ilvermorny — and considering how insanely detailed the Pottermore page is about that tale, she did well to condense it into a couple of verses.

Don't be surprised if you catch yourself singing "For she was persecuted, by common wandless man, so she fled from distant Ireland, and so our school began!" in the shower tomorrow.

The scene is featured on the #FantasticBeasts Blu-Ray and DVD extras, which you can get your beastly paws on from March 28.

