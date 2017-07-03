Back in 2009, Pulp Fiction director and modern day auteur Quentin Tarantino told GQ Magazine that settling down wasn't a priority for him. At the time, Tarantino stated that his one true love was filmmaking, leading to a number of recent critical and financial hits to add to the writer/director's filmography.

I'm not saying that I'll never get married or have a kid before I'm 60. But I've made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time. This is my time to make movies.

However, eight years later, the filmmaker seems to have finally warmed up to the idea of getting married. In fact, it has recently been reported that Quentin Tarantino is finally engaged to his girlfriend, Daniela Pick.

Quentin And Daniela Tie The Knot!

News about Tarantino's engagement first arrived when the official Twitter account of his own theater, the New Beverly Cinema, shared an article about his engagement to Israeli singer and model, Daniela Pick.

Quentin Tarantino engaged to Israeli Daniela Pick https://t.co/DcFqyIVZxo via @timesofisrael — New Beverly Cinema (@newbeverly) July 1, 2017

Born in 1983 to a family of singers and musicians, Daniela made a name for herself by singing and writing popular local songs and making numerous appearances on Israeli television shows, particularly singing contests.

The Oscar-winning director first met the singer in 2009, during the Israeli premier of his award-winning World War II movie, Inglorious Basterds. Ironically, this was the same year he was quoted saying that he'd rather devote his life to filmmaking than a significant other. The two then began dating in an on-and-off relationship and were spotted going out together to various international events, but decided to take things seriously last year.

This is also the first marriage for both Tarantino and Pick, making these recent events life-changing firsts. The bride-to-be's family could not contain their excitement ever since Tarantino proposed to her in Los Angeles. Pick's father, musician Svika Pick, wished the best for his daughter and future son-in-law.

"Yes, there is joy in our family. They got engaged yesterday. We have wished them mazel tov."

Since Tarantino has gone on record to say that he's nearing his retirement, it seems that he's more than ready to move on to the next chapter of his life. Tarantino has helped shape cinematic history, changing the entire film industry by entertaining audiences with some of the most iconic films ever made. It's fantastic to hear that it's finally time to whip out the celebratory Big Kahuna Burgers and Red Apple Cigarettes as we congratulate the happy couple on their engagement.

[Source: JustJared.com]