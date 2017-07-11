Quentin Tarantino surprised the film community not long ago when he announced he'd be retiring from directing after his 10th film, which meant he only had two feature projects left. (The Hateful Eight was, appropriately, his eighth movie.) Fans have speculated on what we should expect from those last two directorial ventures, fueled in part by Tarantino's own past statements about story ideas.

Now we know what one of them will be: a movie about the Charles Manson murders. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director has been quietly putting together a project based on Manson and more specifically the 1969 murders of Sharon Tate and three of her friends, and he's almost finished with the screenplay.

Reportedly, #BradPitt and #JenniferLawrence were approached for undisclosed roles, and Deadline says Margot Robbie has been considered to play Tate. There's very little information about the script, but THR states one of the stories centers around the brutal murder of Roman Polanski's wife, Sharon Tate, in their Los Angeles home.

For those unfamiliar with the case, Charles Manson instructed four of his associates, Tex Watson, Susan Atkins, Linda Kasabian and Patricia Krenwinkel to go to the home of Roman Polanski and #SharonTate in Los Angeles, California and "totally destroy everyone in [it], as gruesome as you can."

On August 8 –– when Polanski was in Europe working on a new project –– the criminals entered the house and murdered five people, including Tate, who was eight months pregnant with her first child. If you want to know more about the case, I'd highly recommend you check out the You Must Remember This podcast, which did a whole series on Manson, his history, and the murders.

Because we don't know much at all about the script, precisely what the film will cover remains a mystery. But Ana Lily Amirpour, director of The Bad Batch and Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, tweeted this, hinting that the movie could focus entirely on Tate and Polanski, their love, her death, and its aftermath:

ITS GONNA BE A TRAGIC LOVE STORY w/ a filmmaker and actress as the main characters. I AM JIZZING. https://t.co/7bjGrPhUdn via @bmoviesd — Ana Lily Amirpour (@Lilyinapad) July 11, 2017

(Maybe it's worth mentioning, too, that Tarantino has been known to frequent El Coyote, the restaurant where Sharon Tate ate her last meal, which is also just a block away from Tarantino's movie theater, The New Beverly, in Los Angeles.)

If Tarantino does stick to the story of Tate, Polanski, and Manson, the untitled film will mark the first time in his 30-year career where Tarantino delves into a non-fiction story. Interestingly, the director previously revealed he'd spent four years researching the year 1970 for his next project, which he considered to be the most important year in the movie business. Seeing how the murders occurred in 1969, it's possible he was referring to the aftermath of the murders.

Sharon Tate's murder has been adapted for film multiple times. Last year, Wolves By The Door was released, with Arrow star #KatieCassidy as Tate. It was also recently announced that #KateBosworth will portray the actress for a biopic directed by Michael Polish. The "Tate murders" were brutal, and seeing how Tarantino is well-known for his graphic depiction of violence, it's safe to assume the film will be absolutely terrifying.

While the film's release date is a mystery, the project has been reportedly circling around studios, and Tarantino is hoping to begin production in the summer of 2018, so we could be seeing it next year.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline]