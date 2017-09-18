Director Quentin Tarantino is one of the most unique filmmakers working in Hollywood today. After turning the crime movie, the western and other film genres on their heads with some of the most iconic movies ever made, fans of Red Apple Cigarettes have been wondering how Tarantino would take on with other genres – especially something like science fiction. While his next movie won't feature epic space battles or a galaxy far, far away, Tarantino recently shared his idea for a Star Trek adaptation.

Tarantino Wants To Boldly Go Where No Man Has Gone Before

During his guest appearance in The Nerdist's podcast, #QuentinTarantino revealed that he would rather direct a Star Trek installment over a Star Wars entry, if he were ever given the chance. Though he's not signed on to helm the next cinematic journey aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, he has given the idea a surprising amount of attention and even has a pretty clear vision as to which TV episodes he'd want to explore with a feature film.

“I would be more inclined to do a Star Trek kind of thing rather than Star Wars ... I haven’t 'considered' considered it, like I’m going to do it, but I did web spin a little bit about the idea."

More specifically, Tarantino cited the fan-favorite time traveling episodes "The City on the Edge of Forever" from Star Trek: The Original Series and "Yesterday's Enterprise" from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

"The obvious one would be 'The City on the Edge of Forever.' That's what everyone would go to, but there's a reason why everyone would go to that! It's one of the classic stories of all time. And one of the great time travel stories." "I think one of the best episodes of 'Star Trek' ever written was for [Star Trek: The Next Generation]. I actually think that [Yesterday's Enterprise] is not only one of the great space stories, but the way it dealt with the mythology of the whole thing — that actually could bare a two hour treatment."

He then explained how he would expand the episode into a two hour feature by using "Yesterday's Enterprise" as a case study. If it were up to Tarantino, he would delve into the themes and plot threads that were glossed over due to the limitations of shooting a TV show's episode.

"The whole thing with that episode [Yesterday's Enterprise] that was so cool, they save the ship, but little do they know by saving the ship it's actually in a different time period — but they don’t know that. But what ends up happening is — because they screwed up with the timeline, everything changes. The characters don’t know it, but we know it. And the thing about it is, it turns out that the Klingons and the humans on earth have been having this hundred year war that's been going on, and it's just the bloodiest war imaginable in the history of any universe."

In Yesterday's Enterprise, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise (under the command of Patrick Stewart's Captain Picard) rescues a heavily damaged ship that was believed to have been destroyed decades ago. What Picard and his crew don't realize is that the ship they rescued comes from an alternate timeline, and saving it causes a rift in their present that now sees the Federation caught in a long and bloody war with the Klingons.

The episode is still regarded as one of the best in Star Trek's long and illustrious history, with many citing it as one of the show's smartest stories. Quentin Tarantino clearly agrees with this, and his proposal of turning the episode into a movie is definitely an interesting one that fans would love to see. However, there's still no word as to whether his version of Captain Picard and company would listen to classic tunes and eat Big Kahuna Burgers before hitting warp speed.

