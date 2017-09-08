Everybody knows Quentin Tarantino has written and directed some of the best films in cinema history: from Pulp Fiction to The Hateful Eight and many in between. His films are instantly iconic with their memorable monologues and likable villains. Tarantino is without doubt an auteur through and through – a director who knows how to construct a scene that will stay with you forever.

Ranking these films was a harder challenge than I anticipated, as each and every scene of Tarantino's is unique and worthy of praise. But alas, I couldn't narrow it down to ten, so here are a dozen of Tarantino's best scenes!

12. "I love you Honey Bunny."

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pumpkin: Everybody be cool this is a robbery! Honey Bunny: Any of you fucking pricks move, and I'll execute every motherfucking last one of ya!

Dialogue drives Tarantino's Pulp Fiction (1994) completely. This is definitely one of his more dialogue heavy films, but it is completely necessary to drive the plot. Every single line is quotable and every moment is iconic. The many characters in Pulp Fiction are always talking and we want to hear every word. Although Honey Bunny and Pumpkin's conversation is humorous, we still see them as real people. They have desires and needs which ultimately drive them and their crime.

It's no shock that Pulp Fiction won The Golden Palm at Cannes back in 1994!

11. Chapter three: The Man From Okinawa

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

The Bride: I have vermin to kill.

The Bride enters a small Sushi restaurant in search for the legendary Hattori Hanzo for some 'Japanese Steel.' The scene is comical and endearing as we see The Bride attempting to speak Japanese with Hanzo, while he and his bald friend are clearly fooled by her innocent American girl facade. The dialogue here is great, not to mention the short argument with the miserable, bald chef is pretty entertaining.

10. "Stuck in the middle with you."

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

You never want to be left alone with Mr. Blonde.

9. "No! Nobody bought and extra bag!"

Django Unchained (2012)

"Look, nobody's saying they don't appreciate what Jenny did." "Well If all I had to do was cut a hole in a bag, I could've done it better than this."

The "raid" scene from Django Unchained is definitely one of the best comedic scenes from Tarantino yet.

The scene features a group of Klansmen getting ready for a raid. Their goal? To successfully kill Schultz and Django. However, an argument occurs over a wardrobe malfunction from the poor construction of the masks. The scene escalates and becomes utterly absurd and hilarious, exposing the idiocy behind the group.

8. "Say what again!"

Pulp Fiction (1994)

"Say what again. Say what again. I dare you. I double dare you, motherfucker. Say what one more god damn time." "He's black." "Go on!" "He's bald." "Does he look like a bitch?"

Pulp Fiction was released back in 1994. Despite it being one of Tarantino's firsts, it is still one of his greatest, if not the most memorable. It was and still is a huge hit due to it's non-linear narrative, witty dialogue and the famous Jack Rabbit Slim's Twist Contest.

It also gave Samuel. L. Jackson one of his most iconic characters, Jules Winnfield, along with probably the most famous moment in his career. Almost everyone who has seen Pulp Fiction can recite the famous Ezekiel 25:17 monologue.

7. The “Showdown At The House Of Blue Leaves”

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Tarantino took inspiration from the Kung-Fu films of the 80's in undoubtedly the best action sequence he has ever filmed.

The “Showdown at the House of Blue Leaves” sequence from Kill Bill: Volume 1 can be described as (and is quite literally) a blood bath! With Uma Thurman's Beatrix Kiddo taking down each and every member of the 'Crazy 88' by savagely chopping their limbs off. Well, every member accept one.

6. "Now I am calling you a liar, Señor Bob"

The Hateful Eight (2015)

When Tarantino announced that he would be filming his next western in Ultra Panavision 70mm, I almost had a heart attack. Now, every Tarantino fan know's how much the auteur adores spaghetti westerns like 'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.' So, I knew instantly that this was going to be good. And like Minnie's stew, it's a masterpiece!

The film is incredible as a whole, but the scene which stood out for me is the scene where Major Marquis Warren figures out who the liars are.

Major Marquis Warren: How long did you say you was working with Minnie? Bob: Four months... Major Marquis Warren: Hmm. See, if you would have been here two and a half years ago, you'd know about that sign that used to hang up over the bar. Minnie ever mention that to you? Bob: No. Major Marquis Warren: You wanna know what that sign said, Senior Bob? "No Dogs or Mexicans Allowed."

5. Chapter Eight: The Cruel Tutelage of Pai Mei

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

"He hates caucasians, despises Americans, and has nothing but contempt for women."

The Bride is warned by Bill before she embarks on her training with the relentless, stern and unforgiving kung-fu master Pai Mei. He tells her, if she can land a single blow, he'll bow down and call her master. Obviously, he dodges easily and she endures years of harsh training.

4. "Well if this is it old boy, I hope you don't mind if I go out speaking the King's."

Inglorious Basterds (2009)

Lt. Aldo Raine: You didn't say the goddamn rendezvous was in a fuckin' basement. Lt. Archie Hicox: I didn't know. Lt. Aldo Raine: You said it was in a tavern. Lt. Archie Hicox: It is a tavern. Lt. Aldo Raine: Yeah, in a basement. You know, fightin' in a basement offers a lot of difficulties. Number one being, you're fightin' in a basement!

Of course, Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) couldn't be more correct. Operation Kino flies into action while Lt. Archie Hicox, played by the suave Michael Fassbender, and two other members of the Basterds find themselves in a Nazi infested basement, where they are to meet the German movie star and British spy, Bridget von Hammersmark (Diane Kruger).

The Basterds attempt to discuss their plans to assassinate Hitler and German commanders, but a Nazi officer joins them at the table and is instantly suspicious of them. Tarantino is a master of creating tension within a scene and he demonstrates his skills perfectly here. Don't get attached to the characters because the scene ends in a shoot out, and Tarantino is brutal when it comes to killing off beloved characters.

3. "Sold to the man with the exceptional beard!"

Django Unchained (2012)

How DiCaprio did not win an oscar for this performance as the enigmatic plantation owner, Calvin Candie, is one of the great questions in the world. After his monologue about the skull of 'Old Ben' Candie slams his hand down on the table, smashing a glass and cutting his hand. Legend has it that DiCaprio did really cut his hand and simply continued! Tarantino loved it and decided to keep it in the film.

2. "Jack Rabbit Slims, Twist Contest."

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Mia: I do believe Marsellus Wallace, my husband, your boss, told you to take ME out and do WHATEVER I WANTED. Now I wanna dance, I wanna win. I want that trophy, so dance good.

This has to be the coolest first date in cinema! Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) indulge in a $5 dollar shake before Mia insists on participating in the Jack Rabbit Slims Twist Contest. Cue Chuck Berry’s “You Never Can Tell” and boom! One of Cinema's most legendary moments is born.

1. "Au Revoir Shoshanna!"

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Once upon a time, in Nazi-occupied France, a suspiciously tense French farmer Perrier Lapadite is interrogated by the surprisingly approachable and undeniably cunning Col. Hans Landa. This is exposition at it's finest.

Christoph Waltz is a double-time Oscar winner for a reason. He is an amazing actor, so wonderfully evil and so bloody charismatic that you can't help but like him. Waltz speaks his lines and wonderfully intricate monologues like it is poetry written specifically for him. It is very difficult to imagine anyone other than him pulling off this character the way he does. This lengthy exchange of words, with wit and an incredibly large pipe smoking is definitely one of the greatest villain introductions in cinema.

