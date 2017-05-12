With ABC’s Inhumans arriving in September, fans of ABC’s current Marvel show, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., thought the two shows might cross over, with the added fear that it could potentially signal the official cancellation of AoS. Alas, after months of concern there’s now no need to worry; Season 5 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been confirmed. The good news is, Season 4 has been the show's best season yet and much of the praise is due to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s new time slot, which allowed it to present much darker plots.

Among the novelties of Season 4 was the introduction of Ghost Rider and mysticism, as well as the long-awaited #MCU debut of Life Model Decoys. While Season 4’s finale will bring some story arcs to an end, there are still many questions that need to be answered, and hopefully, Season 5 will deliver that.

1. Will Other Ghost Riders Make An Appearance In 'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5?

The Darkhold, a mystical book of incredible knowledge, was one of the central elements of Season 4, and introduced the character of Ghost Rider to the show. After Robbie Reyes made his presence known to the S.H.I.E.L.D. team, we soon learned in the episode 'The Good Samaritan' that Reyes derived his powers from a previous #GhostRider, Johnny Blaze. In previous episodes we also learned that the Darkhold was discovered by Lucy and Joseph Bauer in the basement of the book’s former owner, a setting that also possessed a motorcycle, a leather jacket, and a poster of Quentin Carnival (the carnival from the comics where Blaze became a renowned stunt driver), ultimately suggesting that Johnny Blaze does indeed exist in the MCU. With the Darkhold now in the wrong hands, will Blaze go after his lost book of magic?

In addition to the show’s nods to Johnny Blaze, Phil Coulson also made references to other Ghost Riders in various episodes. Having one more Spirit of Vengeance on the show doesn’t sound like a bad idea and since mysticism and Marvel’s cosmic plane will feature heavily in the MCU, Johnny Blaze would be a fantastic addition to the show's ensemble of heroes.

2. Where Did Robbie Reyes Take Eli Morrow In The Winter Finale Of Season 4?

In 'The Laws of Inferno Dynamics' episode, Eli Morrow was on the verge of becoming a god. Many fans speculated that he was secretly becoming the MCU’s Molecule Man from the comics. To stop Morrow’s ascension to godhood, Ghost Rider opened a portal and dragged him down to Hell.

At least, that’s what where we think he sent Morrow. The show hasn’t explicitly said where Reyes took him, but if we had to take an educated guess, then Hell is the logical answer. Hopefully, Season 5 will clear up exactly where Reyes dragged Morrow to. (Here's hoping it's Mephisto's rendition of Hell.)

3. What's The Deal With Graviton?

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has debuted several high-end #Marvel villains in its previous seasons, but none generated as much intrigue among fans as Graviton. The character is primarily an Avengers villain in the comics, so when he was teased near the end of Season 1, his grand debut was heavily expected. Unfortunately, we haven't heard of or seen Graviton since.

The show took a huge turn with the release of Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014, causing many of the subplots started in Season 1 to be left untouched in the following season. Perhaps in Season 5 we could finally see the return of Graviton. After Hive, Eli Morrow, and an Inhuman Madame Hydra, the bar's been set high for the show's next group of villains. Graviton is definitely the perfect follow-up.

4. Where Are Deathlok, Bobbi, And Hunter?

A fan-favorite character among viewers of the show, we haven't seen Deathlok since Season 2. After all that has transpired on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (an Inhuman uprising, an Inhuman god from another planet, killer androids, a book from Hell, etc.), I'm starting to think Deathlok would have been a great asset to the team.

Last time we saw Bobbi and Hunter they were saying their goodbyes to the S.H.I.E.L.D. team in one of the show's most emotional episodes. Now more than ever is their time to return, since their heartbreaking farewell was supposed to set up their own spinoff series.

5. Will Dead Characters Return In 'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5?

In Season 4, we visited the Framework (a fake reality where Hydra ruled the world) and discovered that Aida was building a machine to make herself an organic human body. It's possible that this machine could be used to re-materialize some of the characters that have died in previous seasons, like Grant Ward and Trip. Unfortunately, this machine was destroyed when Aida and The Russian bombarded their secret submarine where the machine was stored. But of course, this is a problem FitzSimmons can easily solve, though, they would probably need the help of the Darkhold. (And we all know what this book can do to good people.)

Season 5 of #AgentsofSHIELD is finally confirmed, but there are still many questions that need to be answered after the end of Season 4. Hopefully, we'll start getting those answers next fall.

In the meantime, what are some Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. questions you want answered in Season 5? Let me know in the comments below!