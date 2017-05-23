Marvel knows how to make a cinematic universe. While the 15 films we have seen thus far — in addition to six TV shows — have been truly amazing to watch, we do have a few problems. With something as vast as the MCU, there are always going to be a few continuity errors, and a lot of them come down to rights issues, TV-film crossover issues, and just plain confusion. Nevertheless, if we don't question our favorite films then the next ones will never be better, so here are seven questions I still have about the #MCU.

1. Where Are The Incredible Hulk Characters?

Characters like Betty Ross, The Abomination and The Leader were all introduced in The Incredible Hulk, and yet we've not seen any of them since. Sure, the distribution rights to the Hulk films are still technically with Universal Pictures, but that hasn't yet stopped Marvel from bringing in General Ross for Captain America: Civil War, nor should it. With Hulk starting to show up in other non-Avengers films such as Thor: Ragnarok, it is looking less and less likely that we will ever get a Mark Ruffalo standalone Hulk adventure, but we can keep our hopes up that there will at least be a cameo from one of these characters in the future.

2. The Mandarin?

This is one for the diehard fans. After Iron Man 3 revealed that the Mandarin (played by Ben Kingsley) was just an actor hired by Aldrich Killian to play the Mandarin, a short was released by Marvel that revealed that there was indeed a real Mandarin out there somewhere.

Fans of the comics have hoped for years to see a character resembling the comic book villain make an appearance in the MCU, but have thus far been disappointed. Tony Stark seems too busy with films such as Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming to get a fourth solo adventure right now, but it is one to look out for in the future, especially if a younger character takes over the Iron Man mantle.

3. Is The Collector Good Or Evil?

This is an interesting one because it will get an answer, or at least further exploration. Avengers: Infinity War is all about the Infinity Stones, so we can pretty much guarantee that Benicio Del Toro will return as the Collector, as he still has one of the stones in his possession. Whether or not his allegiances will be against Thanos or with him remains to be seen, and that question may be the one that defines how difficult it is for Thanos to start collecting the Infinity Stones.

4. Is Hank Pym's Wife Alive?

Hank Pym and his wife, Janet, were a crime-fighting duo decades before the Avengers were first formed, and the tragic story of how she became lost in the quantum realm explains much of Hank's behavior throughout the first Ant-Man film. However, we saw that it is actually possible to escape the quantum realm, as achieved by Scott Lang in the finale of the film. The big question this raises — which we hope will be answered during Ant-Man and the Wasp — is can Janet Van Dyne still be brought back as well? Did she actually die in the quantum realm or is she trapped there as Scott temporarily was?

5. What Happened To Red Skull?

Red Skull, not seen since his apparent demise in Captain America: The First Avenger, is a bit of a question mark in the MCU. As a rule of thumb in any film, something hasn't happened unless you've seen it happen. We didn't see Red Skull die, as much as we think we may have, and I can easily imagine him making a return, possibly in Avengers: Infinity War, to trouble the Avengers further. He'd be an excellent villain to keep on for more films, although Hugo Weaving hasn't seemed eager when asked in the past about returning to the role.

6. Will Coulson And The Avengers Meet Again?

Agent Phil Coulson, consistently one of my personal favorite characters in the MCU. Here's the thing about Coulson: the Avengers all still think he's dead from his wounds suffered at the hands of Loki in The Avengers. Of course, he didn't die from those wounds, and has been on ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ever since. There have been talks about crossover between the film and TV sides of the MCU, and Kevin Feige has recently said that a crossover will occur at some point, but we don't yet know what form that could come in.

7. Does Vision Need The Infinity Stone To Survive?

This is another tough one, but one we're surely set to get an answer to during Avengers: Infinity War. Vision was created with the Mind Stone as a part of him, and it is a huge part of his power as well. However, can he live if it is removed, as many suspect it will be when Thanos comes knocking to try and complete his set? We certainly hope so, but Avengers: Infinity War is likely to show Avengers deaths. It would be a waste to see Vision go so soon after only recently entering into the Universe.

Those are just a few of the many questions Marvel has to answer throughout the rest of Phase 3, though I'm sure that the studio will just create more questions for us to ask along the way. Until then, throw some of your questions into the comments below and your own theories about the answers to the ones I've asked.