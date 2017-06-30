One of the biggest questions surrounding X-Men: Dark Phoenix was which original cast members would be coming back for it. Most doubts were cleared earlier in June, when Fox announced Sophie Turner, Ty Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender –– among others –– were returning. One name missing from that list, however, was #EvanPeters's unforgettable Peter (Pietro?) Maximoff.

The actor stole our hearts in the past two #XMen movies with his wit, sarcasm, and overall charm, and it was getting a bit worrying that we didn't hear anything about his involvement in the movie up to this point.

Fortunately, we finally know for sure what's happening with him. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Evan Peters has officially signed on for the movie as #PeterMaximoff.

Comic book nerds will know the character wasn't part of the Dark Phoenix storyline. That could create an interesting conflict. Fans have been waiting for a faithful adaptation of the Phoenix saga for a long time, and up until this point, the movie's been marketed as such. Quicksilver's inclusion may be seen as a detriment to that, but in reality:

It Was Pivotal To See The Character Return

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Putting his sense of humor and world-shattering powers aside, #Quicksilver's importance in the film comes from the two long and prominent loose threads that he left in the franchise by the end of the last movie.

First of all, Maximoff became an X-Man in the closing minutes of #Apocalypse. We saw he'd finally found a family. They stopped the end of the world together, and it would feel quite strange to start off the team's new chapter without him. I'm only speculating here, but while a lot can happen in a decade, I doubt he'd leave the X-Men, especially after they played such a big part in his life.

Secondly, the X-Men franchise has rarely relied heavily on action. Yes, we might get the occasional scene of Wolverine beating up Sabretooth or Beast punching his way through a mutant army, but the main focus of the movies has always been story. Dark Phoenix is embracing the franchise's more comic-book-y aspects (you know, with alien empires and mystical forces and all that). Therefore it would be nice to know the tense character relationships we know the saga for are still there. That's where Quicksilver comes in.

Picking Up His Relationship With His Father

Peter's storyline in Apocalypse centered around him knowing that #Magneto was his father and looking for him. When he found him, something interesting happened though: He decided to keep quiet about their connection. The reasons for that were left unclear but it left the door open for a great storyline of him and Eric connecting.

What makes the Magneto/Quicksilver dynamic even more promising is the ten-year gap between movies. Their story won't pick up immediately after Eric left the X-Mansion to do... whatever Eric does in his spare time. So, that raises a ton of interesting questions: What happened between them over that decade? Did Magneto figure out the truth? Or did Peter decide to leave things as they were? If that's the case, how would Peter feel, keeping such a secret for so long?

How that will be addressed is all a mystery right now, but Quicksilver has a lot to offer to the X franchise. Beneath his goofy, laid-back exterior, He's a damaged character who could elevate the plot with some well-handled family dynamics.

With that in mind, I'm extremely excited to know he's coming back. I'm eager to see first, where we meet him, and second, where he'll go in the film. If you want to know how that develops, don't forget to check out X-Men: Dark Phoenix once it flies into theaters on November 2, 2018.

How do you feel about Quicksilver returning for Dark Phoenix? Where would you like to see him go in the franchise? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)