Coming off of the #HighSchoolMusical franchise's success, Disney created another hit: Camp Rock. Starring Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers, the film dealt with a young girl who travelled to an exclusive music summer camp and finally got her shot at stardom. Such was its success that it got a sequel just two years later, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

That was the last thing we heard about the quartet of singers, and the franchise went away, as its actors moved on to different ventures.

That was until this year, though. During an interview with Marie Claire in March of 2017, #JoeJonas revealed he, alongside his brothers and Demi Lovato, had discussed the possibility of a "darker" take on the child-friendly franchise, stating:

"If it made sense, sure. For all of us—Demi, Nick, it would be funny to do a spin on it. Do the graduating days, make it kinda dark. An adult film. Well, not an adult film. An R-rated film. We've joked around about the idea a couple times."

Just a few weeks after that, during an appearance on The Ellen Show, Demi Lovato herself chimed in on her thoughts about a possible R-rated Camp Rock. Now, one other cast member has touched on the subject...

Nick Jonas Would Be Down For An R-Rated 'Camp Rock 3'

The youngest member of the Jonas Brothers, #NickJonas, recently gave an interview to People Magazine. There, the subject of the R-rated continuation came up. Jonas stressed that, while it would definitely be fun for him, they'd have to make sure to get the right creative team and script together before moving forward with anything:

“If the right thing comes together, I think that’d be fun. It’s a really delicate thing because [they’re two films] really beloved by fans. So I think for it to work, it’d have to be some creative new version where we get a writing team and do something special.”

However, despite that cautiousness, the actor/singer said he always enjoys his time with his brothers and #DemiLovato:

“But I absolutely love working with Demi and my brothers."

So, what is actually going on with the franchise, you impatiently ask? Well, there's something we have to consider...

Could A 'Camp Rock 3' Ever Happen?

As you can see there's excitement from the cast to make it a reality. As mentioned above, Lovato shared her thoughts on a mature #CampRock3. She went more in-depth with her answer, saying their fans, who have grown up, would appreciate such an approach for Mitchie, Joe, Nick and Kevin:

"We want to come out with an R-Rated 'Camp Rock 3'. I mean all of our fans have now grown up and so anybody that watched 'Camp Rock' is now older and can appreciate it."

That statement makes it sound like there have been some behind-the-scenes conversations. Joe Jonas also posted this on Instagram, teasing fans even further with a third summer musical outing:

So, this eagerness begs the question: Would #Disney be willing to lend its property for an adult audience? It's not likely. To give you an example, the President of Marvel Studios (a company owned by Disney), recently said the #MCU would stay away from R-rated comic book adaptations. If that kind of mindset applies to superhero stories - which by their nature open themselves to more mature storytelling - it's unlikely Disney would be willing to lend one of its most successful original movies for a mature, possibly raunchy approach.

For now at least, it looks like the Camp Rock franchise will remain as two films.

[Source: Marie Claire, People]