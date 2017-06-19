Hayden Christensen and #RachelBilson were one of Hollywood's most popular couples just a few years ago, in large part due to their impressive roles. Christensen played Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, and Bilson found fame as Summer Roberts in The O.C. In recent years, however, the couple has been largely out of the spotlight, especially after having their daughter, Briar Rose.

Both actors will soon be making a comeback, however. Christensen has three movies coming out in the next year, while Bilson has recently been cast in ABC's Nashville. Their return to fame, however, won't stop them from achieving one important thing.

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Want To Keep Their Daughter Away From The Hollywood Spotlight

'Jumper' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Bilson recently sat down for an interview with People, in which she revealed she's planning on keeping her and Christensen's profession from her child for as long as possible.

In her response, the actress also took the opportunity to throw a joking jab at her husband for his role as Darth Vader:

"We’ll probably avoid that for as long as possible. Especially because her dad is who he is. She might be like, ‘Oh no! Darth Vader’s my dad!' No one’s gonna mess with her on the playground.”

Bilson and Christensen join a group of celebrities unwilling to allow their children to enter the entertainment industry at such a young age and who have made it clear they want their children to live as normal a life as possible. Other celebrity parents with that rule include Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, Charlize Theron, and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

Following In The Footsteps Of Her Father

Aside from the reluctance to have their daughter in the spotlight, Bilson and Christensen are most likely following #HaydenChristensen's own philosophy regarding Hollywood.

The actor may have been a franchise leading man, but he prefers spending his time away from the spotlight. As he revealed during an interview with the LA Times in 2015:

“You can’t take years off and not have it affect your career. But I don’t know - in a weird, sort of destructive way there was something appealing about that to me."

We've seen celebrity children not being able to cope with the pressures of being under a microscope throughout their entire lives, so it's great that Bilson and Christensen want to give their daughter a normal life.

Of course, it's worth noting they're already prepping little Briar Rose to find out what at least her father does for a living, evidenced by this cute Instagram post:

Hmmm... That gets me thinking: Can you imagine how cool it will be when little Briar Rose finds out her father played Darth Vader? That would be a pretty awesome moment.

What do you think about Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson keeping their daughter out of the spotlight? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: People, LA Times]