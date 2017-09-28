In a year filled with celebrity break-ups, Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen - a couple who have spent nearly 10 years together - recently announced their decision to split.

Though the news may come as a shock to fans, E! News have reported that their split was a "gradual buildup of issues and problems." However, the specific issues remain a mystery, particularly because the couple kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

Devoted fans who have followed Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson's careers after their respective appearances in Star Wars and The O.C. will remember that the pair first met on the set of Jumper. The duo co-starred as lovers in the teleportation sci-fi flick, and they eventually got engaged one year after the film's production in 2008.

Sadly, Hayden and Rachel are not the only popular celebrity couples to split this year, as 2017 seems to be a year where celebrity separations have been commonplace.

2017: A Year Of Celebrity Splits

One of the most notable celebrity separations this year came when Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced that they would be parting ways after eight years of marriage. The pair shared the news in a joint statement, which you can read below.

Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris

Along with this surprising announcement, 2017 will also be remembered as the year Scarlett Johansson separated from Romain Dauriac, while Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor also announced their split after 17 years of marriage. So, Bilson and Christensen certainly aren't the only big celeb breakups of this year. As they embark on a truly difficult time, we wish them all the best.

