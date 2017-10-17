British actor Ray Dotrice has died at the age of 94. While he was arguably best known for his performance as Leopold Mozart in the critically acclaimed film Amadeus, the actor became even more renowned in his later years for his role on Game Of Thrones. Dotrice played Hallyne the pyromancer on the HBO series, the elderly man who aided Tyrion in his acquisition of Wildfire, which led to the Crown's victory over Stannis Baratheon at the Battle of Blackwater.

In addition to his role on the #GameOfThrones television series, Dotrice is also known as the narrator of George R.R. Martin's book series on which the #TV show is based. Voicing 223 characters for the recording of A Game Of Thrones, Dotrice set a Guinness World Record for the most characters voiced by a single person. The total recording time accumulated to 33 hours.

Interestingly, Dotrice was initially cast as Grand Maester Pycelle before Game Of Thrones had even begun. However, due to health concerns, the actor had to pull out of the role. During the second season of the #HBO juggernaut, he was then cast as Hallyne and appeared in two episodes.

During "The Ghost of Harrenhaal," Hallyne shows Tyrion barrels of Wildfire in his dungeon and in "Blackwater," he aids Tyrion from atop the Red Keep, giving him all of the Wildfire he needs in order to succeed and defeat Stannis' army.

Dotrice's Legacy Extends Beyond His 'Game Of Thrones' Role

In addition to his Game Of Thrones work, Dotrice appeared on television quite regularly, having roles on Murder, She Wrote, Babylon 5, Wings and Going to Extremes, as well as appearing on British soap operas Casualty and Doctors. He played the regular role of Jacob 'Father' Wells on the original 1987 Beauty and the Beast, starring opposite Linda Hamilton and Ron Perlman. In 1995, he voiced the character of Frederick during one episode of Batman: The Animated Series.

Dotrice also did a lot of theatre work, and won a Tony award for his role in the Broadway revival of A Moon for the Misbegotten.

Rest in peace Roy Dotrice.

