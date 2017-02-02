Now, with the upcoming #PowerRangers reboot edging ever closer to its March 24 release date, you might think that all eyes would be on the future of the franchise — not least because many fans are increasingly beginning to suspect that the new movie may not actually be terrible.

That, though, would be to underestimate the interweb's ability to dredge up random scraps of history at the slightest provocation — and #Reddit in particular's penchant for making them available to a whole lot of people.

As such:

You Can Now Read Max Landis's Spurned 'Power Rangers' Script Online

Y'see, a few years back, inveterate iconoclast and all-around geekery-themed snark-merchant #MaxLandis was hired to write the screenplay for — you guessed it — the Power Rangers reboot, finishing up his work back in 2014. Between then and the start of production however, he was replaced, and the film (apparently) substantially retooled — with Landis himself claiming that he was fired from the project.

Which, as it turns out, hasn't stopped his original screenplay from making its way into the internet's shiniest limelight, via an intrepid Redditor or two. And, of course, Max Landis himself:

holy shit someone posted my power rangers script to reddithttps://t.co/YPHRoxGVKg — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) February 2, 2017

So, if you just can't wait for Power Rangers to arrive, and feel like reading a full, Max Landis-penned screenplay just for the hell of it, that is now a thing that you can do. Right here. Heck, it even seems as though Landis would quite like you to do exactly that.

Whether it's a good call or not, of course, very much remains to be seen.

What do you think, though? Would you have liked to have seen Max Landis's take on Power Rangers on the big screen?