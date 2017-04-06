Movie serial killers deliver great quotes along with the chills. You don't need to be a huge movie buff to quote a line or two from The Silence of the Lambs...
See also:
- Name That Quote: Movie Murderer or Real Life Serial Killer?
- Who Is the Most 'Popular' Serial Killer in America?
- The Best Serial Killer Movies On Netflix
However, many real life serial killers popped out some lines so chilling, so spine-tinglingly vicious that they could easily be mistaken for the words of the most sadistic movie killer. Test your true crime and/or movie knowledge: see if you can tell which of the following quotes came from real serial killers, and which from movie murderers.
1. "The killing was a means to an end. That was the least satisfactory part. I didn’t enjoy doing that."
1. Answer: Real serial killer — Jeffrey Dahmer
2. "Tell me—after my head is chopped off, will I still be able to hear... the sound of my own blood gushing from the stump of my neck? That would be the pleasure to end all pleasures."
2. Answer: Real serial killer — Peter Kurten
3. "It's just murder. All God's creatures do it."
3. Answer: Movie murderer — Mickey Knox, Natural Born Killers
4. "The demons wanted my penis."
4. Answer: real serial killer — David Berkowitz
5. "Those who do not appreciate life do not deserve life."
5. Answer: Movie murderer — John 'Jigsaw' Kramer, Saw
6. "I saw the light over the confessional and the voice said: That’s the person to kill."
6. Answer: Real life serial killer — Herbert Mullin
7. "I am the devil, and I am here to do the devil's work."
7. Answer: Movie murderer — Otis B. Driftwood, The Devil's Rejects
8. "We do whatever we enjoy doing. Whether it happens to be judged good or evil is a matter for others to decide."
8. Answer: real serial killer — Ian Brady
9. "I think I must have one of those faces you can't help believing."
9. Answer: Movie murderer — Norman Bates, Psycho
10. "It's more comfortable for you to label me as insane."
10. Answer: Movie murderer — John Doe, Seven
Answer honestly now — how many did you get right?
(Image source: 1. I Know What You Did Last Summer [Credit: Columbia Pictures] 2. Seven [Credit: New Line Cinema] 3. Scream [Credit: Dimension Films] 4. Psycho [Credit: Paramount Pictures] 5. A Nightmare on Elm Street [Credit: New Line Cinema] 6. Haute Tension [Credit: EuropaCorp] 7. Halloween [Credit: Dimension Films] 8. Natural Born Killers [Credit: Warner Bros] 9. The Silence of the Lambs [Credit: Orion Pictures] 10. It [Credit: WBTV]