Movie serial killers deliver great quotes along with the chills. You don't need to be a huge movie buff to quote a line or two from The Silence of the Lambs...

See also:

However, many real life serial killers popped out some lines so chilling, so spine-tinglingly vicious that they could easily be mistaken for the words of the most sadistic movie killer. Test your true crime and/or movie knowledge: see if you can tell which of the following quotes came from real serial killers, and which from movie murderers.

Poll 1. "The killing was a means to an end. That was the least satisfactory part. I didn’t enjoy doing that." Movie Murderer

Real Life Killer

Read spoiler 1. Answer: Real serial killer — Jeffrey Dahmer

Poll 2. "Tell me—after my head is chopped off, will I still be able to hear... the sound of my own blood gushing from the stump of my neck? That would be the pleasure to end all pleasures." Real Life Killer

Movie Murderer

Read spoiler 2. Answer: Real serial killer — Peter Kurten

Poll 3. "It's just murder. All God's creatures do it." Real Life Killer

Movie Murderer

Read spoiler 3. Answer: Movie murderer — Mickey Knox, Natural Born Killers

Poll 4. "The demons wanted my penis." Real Life Killer

Movie Murderer

Read spoiler 4. Answer: real serial killer — David Berkowitz

Poll 5. "Those who do not appreciate life do not deserve life." Real Life Killer

Movie Murderer

Read spoiler 5. Answer: Movie murderer — John 'Jigsaw' Kramer, Saw

Poll 6. "I saw the light over the confessional and the voice said: That’s the person to kill." Movie Murderer

Real Life Killer

Read spoiler 6. Answer: Real life serial killer — Herbert Mullin

Poll 7. "I am the devil, and I am here to do the devil's work." Movie Murderer

Real Life Killer

Read spoiler 7. Answer: Movie murderer — Otis B. Driftwood, The Devil's Rejects

Poll 8. "We do whatever we enjoy doing. Whether it happens to be judged good or evil is a matter for others to decide." Real Life Killer

Movie Murderer

Read spoiler 8. Answer: real serial killer — Ian Brady

Poll 9. "I think I must have one of those faces you can't help believing." Real Life Killer

Movie Murderer

Read spoiler 9. Answer: Movie murderer — Norman Bates, Psycho

Poll 10. "It's more comfortable for you to label me as insane." Real Life Killer

Movie Murderer

Read spoiler 10. Answer: Movie murderer — John Doe, Seven

Answer honestly now — how many did you get right?

A Nightmare on Elm Street [Credit: New Line Cinema]

(Image source: 1. I Know What You Did Last Summer [Credit: Columbia Pictures] 2. Seven [Credit: New Line Cinema] 3. Scream [Credit: Dimension Films] 4. Psycho [Credit: Paramount Pictures] 5. A Nightmare on Elm Street [Credit: New Line Cinema] 6. Haute Tension [Credit: EuropaCorp] 7. Halloween [Credit: Dimension Films] 8. Natural Born Killers [Credit: Warner Bros] 9. The Silence of the Lambs [Credit: Orion Pictures] 10. It [Credit: WBTV]