Warner Bros. has canceled the red carpet event of Blade Runner 2049 due to the recent tragedy in Las Vegas. A red carpet walk was set for 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard. The cancellation, announced by Open Road Films, was first reported on Deadline citing the following statement:

In light of the tragic events of last night, Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures and Alcon Entertainment are cancelling the red carpet for tomorrow’s screening of Blade Runner 2049. We join the rest of the country in sending heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this tragedy.

This decision came in response to the tragic shooting at Las Vegas's Harvest Music Festival which resulted in at least 58 deaths to date. The music festival had an estimated 22,000 music fans in attendance and over 500 people sustained injuries during the shooting and resulting panic. According to ABC News, the motive of the gunman is still unknown and the incident does not have any apparent connections to international terror.

Open Road's announcement came shortly after reporting the cancellation of all public events for the premiere of Marshall which had also been scheduled for Monday, October 2. As will be the case with #BladeRunner2049, a private screening of Marshall was held for cast, crew and other invited guests.

Blade Runner 2049 will be in theaters on Friday, October 6.

[Source: Deadline]