Summer blockbuster season has well and truly begun, with the likes of Fate of The Furious and Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2, and tons more to look forward to. The highly-anticipated Alien: Covenant finally drops May 19th in the US, and the hype for the Prometheus sequel is in full swing.

With Alien Day having just passed on April 26th, Reebok shared images of two new pairs of Alien themed shoes named "Queen" and "Power Loader". Check them out below:

As you can see, these sneakers are a thing of beauty whether you're a sneaker collector or an #Alien fan.

Chris Hill and Xavier Jones are the two men you have to thank for these awesome sneakers, and they knew just how much these shoes would mean for fans. When speaking to Reebok they said:

“I wanted to keep it as close to the OG spec as possible, but I embellished it with those details if you were a die-hard fan you would get it as soon as you see it.”

On what those little details were, Xavier Jones said:

"Calling back to the original series of the shoe, it was a machine, the P5000, so I added that on the strap as well."

The beautiful packaging [Credit: Reebok.com]

You might have to break the bank to get your hands on these, because they're going to be retailing for $325. And that's before somebody gets their hands on them after they're sold out and inevitably sky-rockets the price on eBay! They're slated for a July 18th release date, and Reebok will surely be expecting them to sell out, especially since designer Chris Hill says he logged "300 man-hours" into perfecting every little detail in this sneaker!

This is not the first time we've seen some awesome limited edition merchandise come from a franchise we love. Check out some of these awesome must-have items!

'Star Wars' x Adidas Originals

Adidas Darth Vader jacket [Credit: Adidas, Disney]

When the biggest influencer in movies and clothing come together, there's no doubt it's going to be awesome. #StarWars and Adidas have made quite a few collaborations together, through sneakers, t-shirts and in this example, jackets. I have this particular model, but I did have to go to eBay to buy it- but it was well worth it!

'Back To The Future' x Nike

One of the most iconic shoes ever made [Credit: Nike]

We can't talk about movie and clothing crossovers without mentioning the awesome, self-lacing, Back to The Future Nikes. This expensive pair of sneakers was rereleased recently for charity and according to Nicekick.com, the shoes raised $5,695,190.53! If you're looking to buy a pair of these on eBay, you'll need to fork out a couple of grand to get your hands on them.

Nintendo x Vans

Perfect for any Nintendo fan [Credit: Vans]

It's only fair that I include some sneakers that you're actually able to buy on this short list, so here's the Nintendo themed Vans! These awesome shoes were released last year and have been super popular ever since. They've got tons of variations that you can check out here.

Hopefully these awesome crossovers are just the beginning for movies and games to collide with big-name brands like Nike, Adidas and Vans. All we need now is some more niche movies to get the same treatment and not just the biggest franchises in the world!

Let me know in the comments if you're going to pick up a pair of these Reeboks and what other crossovers you'd like to see in the future!

[Sources: Nicekick.com, Vans.com, Reebok]