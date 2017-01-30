Now, #ResidentEvilTheFinalChapter may have opened to a distinctly tiny #boxoffice total in the USA, but that doesn't mean that fans of the post-apocalyptic franchise have given up on the series entirely. After all, the film's weak $13.85 million domestic opening has already been matched by a far more solid $64.5 million haul internationally, bringing its current total to a more healthy-sounding $78.35 million.

The most intriguing part of that particular figure, however? Well, that only emerges once you factor in all the #ResidentEvil movies that have come before. Y'see:

The 'Resident Evil' Franchise Is About To Pass The $1 Billion Mark At The Box Office

'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' [Credit: Sony]

Yup, that's right. While The Final Chapter may currently have the lowest box office total in the franchise's six film history, it still looks to have successfully pushed it over the top into the "billion dollar club." With the franchise's collected total having stood at $994.3 at the end of this weekend, it seems likely that it will have hit the $1 billion mark by the time of writing, or at the very least in the next few days.

Which, in the face of a distinctly disappointing domestic box office reception for the film, will surely be seen as a small but substantive silver lining by the folks over at #Sony. After all, they were the ones who ultimately wound up with a large chunk of that billion dollar haul.

What do you think, though? Will we see Resident Evil return to the big screen? Perhaps in rebooted form? Let us know below!

(Sources: BoxOfficeMojo)