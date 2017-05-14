After the last Resident Evil movie finally brought a close to the franchise, the conclusion left us with quite a big revelation in the end — one none of us saw coming. The ending of #ResidentEvilTheFinalChapter concluded with the revelation that Alice is a clone. There'd been Alice clones before, but most of us were under the impression that the Alice introduced in first movie was the original. Sadly, that turned out to be unture. Alice was actually a clone of Alicia Marcus, the daughter of James Marcus.

Dr. James Marcus was the creator of the T-Virus that started the zombie epidemic in the #ResidentEvil cinematic universe. His daughter was the first successful test subject, who was experimented on and cloned. Her clone then went on to be given the fictitious alias, Alice — the Alice we so confidently believed to the original in the first three Resident Evil movies.

'Resident Evil: Retribution' [Credit: Sony Pictures]

Didn't The First Three Movies Imply Alice Was Always The Original?

During the first two movies, the Umbrella Corporation captured Alice, experimented on her, and concluded that she was the ideal candidate to bond with the T-Virus. This made it seem like her body was one of a kind. Umbrella continued to pursue Alice in Resident Evil: Extinction, where Dr. Isaacs (Iain Glen) said on multiple occasions that he needed a blood sample of the original Alice to create a successful clone — the Alice from the first two movies, not Alicia Marcus. So, there was obviously evidence suggesting that Alice was the original.

What's of more interest is the possibility of Alice actually being the original version of herself. The revelations of Alice being a clone in The Final Chapter might have only been planned out for the last movie. Seeing as how Alice always appeared to be the original version of herself, the decision to make Alice a clone was probably thought up in the last stages of development for the final installment.

'Resident Evil: Retribution' [Credit: Sony Pictures]

Did you think Alice was originally intended to be the original version of herself? Or, were you satisfied learning of Alice being a clone of Alicia Marcus in The Final Chapter? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.