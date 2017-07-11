As much as we all love a happy ending, there's nothing quite like finishing a movie with some ruthless payback. There are many films that feature an antagonist that does something so heinous that audiences can't wait to see them get what's coming. So, fans of the genre will be glad to hear that Hollywood's latest revenge tale stars Jackie Chan, a man who commonly plays ass-kicking comedic characters.

A humble businessman with a buried past seeks justice when his daughter is killed in an act of terrorism. A cat-and-mouse conflict ensues with a government official, whose past may hold clues to the killers' identities.

It's an exciting move from the acclaimed actor, and gives us a great reason to look back at some of the greatest paybacks throughout film history. So, to celebrate Chan's upcoming appearance in The Foreigner, let's take a look at a few other movies that prove revenge is a dish best served cold.

Warning: This post contains spoilers.

John Wick (2014)

John Wick was the world's deadliest assassin. After years of killing, he'd finally found peace with a beautiful wife, an elegant house and his beloved dog. But as the saying goes, “just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”

After his wife unexpectedly passes away, a Russian gang steals John's car and kills his dog. As you can imagine, #JohnWick then goes after those responsible, killing anyone who gets in his way.

It wasn't just the action sequences that made this revenge tale so remarkable. The film should also be celebrated for showing the character's sheer determination. The film doesn't focus on drawn-out speeches, and instead boasts a relentless killing spree from John until he can get to his target.

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Slevin (Hartnett) seems to be the unluckiest person in the world. He loses his job, he finds his girlfriend having sex with his friend, and he's beaten up for an unpaid debt that doesn't belong to him. The movie initially seems like it's showing a series of random events, but the film eventually becomes one of cinema's greatest paybacks.

It's difficult to elaborate on a film like Lucky Number Slevin without ruining some of the movie's most exciting reveals. So, let's just say that this is Josh Hartnett's best work to date, and is loved by fans for its imaginative storytelling.

Kill Bill Volumes 1 & 2 (2004 - 2009)

The Bride's desire for revenge runs deep. During her wedding rehearsal, her ex-boyfriend and his crew shoot everyone in the chapel, killing Kiddo's future husband while leaving her to die. Unfortunately for all the people who tried to kill her, Beatrix Kiddo didn't die that day. Instead, she sets out on a vengeful rampage once she wakes up from her coma.

The Bride went on a journey of righteous retaliation. She talked a retired sword-smith into making her a new sword and swiftly sets out for revenge. While this wasn't an easy task, it was something she was more than willing to risk life to complete.

Double Jeopardy (1999)

For those of you who don't know what double jeopardy is, it means that you can't be tried for the same crime twice. In this case, Libby Parsons went to jail for the murder of her husband who faked his death and had her framed. After she finds out, a fellow prisoner explains that she can't be charged twice for his murder because her husband is already believed to be dead. So, she breaks out of prison and hunts him down.

The ongoing chase in this movie was dramatic, calamitous, and keeps you on the edge of your seat. This movie could be categorized as a chase flick, rather than a revenge movie. However, Libby's ex-husband still gets exactly what he's owed.

Old Boy (2013)

At the very beginning of Oldboy, we discover that Dae-su Oh is a jerk. He's drunk and obnoxious, frustrating everyone from the cops to the other people being detained in a police station. Even after he was released, he was a jerk to his friend who got him out. But, in an instant, he was kidnapped and imprisoned in a room without so much of an explanation.

For fifteen years, he was given the same food in a room with no windows, a TV, and a bathroom. Just when Dae-su Oh finally figures a way out of his prison, he's released. However, the mind games continue, taking him on a wild journey that is sure to shock the audience.

One of the best parts of the movie is when Dae-su is trying to figure out who's targeting him. At this point, he's told,

"Be it a rock or a grain of sand, in water they sink as the same."

It didn't matter if it was something he did over time or one specific event, he was going to pay for it.

Friday the 13th (1980)

Never underestimate the love of a mother for her son. Before there was Jason Voorhees, there was his mother, Pamela Voorhees. When Jason died due to the negligence of the teenagers at Camp Crystal Lake, she set out to make sure they all paid for his death. Her killing spree was executed with stealth and a style that was unlike anything we'd seen before. In fact, this movie used elements of surprise that are still used in horror movies today.

The Punisher (2004)

The story of how Frank Castle goes from family man to vigilante was tragic in the comic books, but what they did to him in Thomas Jane's Punisher flick was even worse. Howard Saint’s crew killed the entire Castle family during their family vacation, but failed to check Frank's body - ultimately leaving him alive to avenge the massacre.

Castle went after Saint with the purpose of wiping out his entire crew. After the massacre, the only thing that mattered to him was avenging his family and the only way to do that was by destroy everything Howard Saint held dear.

From Frank Castle to Beatrix Kiddo, there are so many fantastic revenge films out there. So, why not recommend your favorite in the comments below?

The Foreigner will be in theaters from October 13, 2017.