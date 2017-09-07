Practice your best wookiee growl and whip out those lightsabers, because we are edging ever closer to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The hotly anticipated sci-fi spectacle is sure to take over the box office just in time for Christmas, while hopefully continuing a legacy that is celebrating 40 years of movie magic.

However, months before the eighth installment of the Skywalker saga hits cinemas, director #RianJohnson went and dropped a death star-sized spoiler on who that elusive "last Jedi" really is — don't say we didn't warn you.

Warning: Major Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers.

Luke Be A Jedi Tonight

The Force is certainly strong in this one, and in an interview with The New York Times, it seems that all you had to do to unravel the biggest #StarWars spoiler was simply ask. According to Johnson, the reveal has been hiding in front of our eyes since 2015:

"It's in the opening crawl of The Force Awakens. Luke Skywalker, right now, is the last Jedi. There's always wiggle room in these movies – everything is from a certain point of view – but coming into our story, he is the actual last of the Jedi. And he's removed himself and is alone on this island, for reasons unknown."

Looking back to crawl for The Force Awakens, you will find the following passage:

"The sinister First Order has risen from the ashes of the Empire and will not rest until Skywalker, the last Jedi, has been destroyed."

Given that the trailer for Episode VIII sees #MarkHamill's shaggy Skywalker somberly declare that it is time for the Jedi to end, you didn't need to graduate from the Jedi Academy to work this one out. As for the possible fall of the Jedi, it sounds like this plot point will be the main crux of #TheLastJedi:

“It sounds pretty dire. That’s something that we’re definitely going to dig into. The heart of the movie is Luke and Rey. It follows all the other characters, but its real essence is the development of the two of them. And it’s absolutely tied up in that question of, What is Luke’s attitude toward the Jedi?”

Fans have "a new hope" that Luke will pull his very own Ben Kenobi to train Rey as his own little protege. The trailer certainly points to this being the case, so, will Luke always be the "last" Jedi? Notably, Johnson's comments highlight "wiggle room," which certainly implies that Luke may not always be the last of his kind. However, for the time being, the last Jedi is definitely him.

The mysterious identity of this character has nagged Star Wars fans since the movie's cryptic title was revealed back in January, but most were correct in assuming it would be Luke. So there we go, forget all your Finn, Rey, or even Jar Jar theories, Luke Skywalker really is the last Jedi — anyone else feel kind of let down?

Check out the trailer for The Last Jedi and don't forget our poll below:

(Source: The New York Times)