After months of waiting, the latest trailer for the eighth Star Wars installment has finally arrived and fans of the series from all ends of the galaxy have been celebrating. But for some, the trailer for The Last Jedi revealed a little too much. These fans felt that they could quickly piece the sequel's plot together by using their stock knowledge of the previous movies and the sequel's advertisements.

Director Rian Johnson, however, has assured fans that The Last Jedi will be less predictable than expected, as the trailer didn't reveal as much as many believed.

Lucasfilm And The Dark Side Of Spoilers

While talking to Yahoo!, Johnson revealed that even before #TheLastJedi went into production, he and #Lucasfilm agreed on which plot points could be unveiled in the trailers and other promotional material, and which elements should remain secret until the movie's release.

"A year ago, maybe even more than that, my producer Ram [Bergman] and I sat down with the folks at Lucasfilm and said, 'OK, this is what we’re going to reveal here and there, and this stuff we’re never going to reveal until the movie comes out. We came up with a ‘no-fly list’ of, under no circumstances is this shown or that shown."

Johnson, who confessed to being a huge Star Wars fan himself, couldn't believe what he was able to discuss with the producers at Lucasfilm. Instead of being another fan waiting for the sequel to come out, Johnson was now helping build the next film from the ground up.

"It is a fascinating process. It’s something that for me, just having been a fan my whole life, suddenly being behind the curtain and seeing how it works and seeing how deliberate it is, has been really fascinating."

Earlier, the Looper director sparked concern in the Star Wars fanbase when he implored fans to avoid the latest trailer if they wanted to enter the movie '100% clean.' For some, Johnson's warning proved to be worthwhile, as the trailer did in fact reveal key events from The Last Jedi, such as General Organa's (Carrie Fisher) possible death and what could be a one-sided duel between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis).

I a legitimately torn. If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it.



But its gooooood..... https://t.co/Y29K5yz8i4 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 8, 2017

The director would later clarify himself, saying that while the trailer did spoil some parts of the sequel, it certainly doesn't give away the entire movie. This statement would be given weight following his interview with Yahoo!, which all but confirmed that some spoilers are bound to happen, no matter what how much effort to put into avoiding them.

That wording is misleading - I said IF you want to come in totally 100% clean, avoid the trailer. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 9, 2017

For the most part, Disney and Lucasfilm have been hyping up The Last Jedi by keeping the story as vague as possible. The latest trailer, though, was the sequel's most detailed advertisement to date. However, it's still possible that the scenes were edited in an intentionally misleading way that would plant convincing red herrings prior to release. Audiences will finally be able to confirm or debunk their own theories when The Last Jedi finally hits cinemas on December 15.

