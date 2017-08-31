Richard Anderson, the man who was at the helm of the fictional Office of Scientific Intelligence for both The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman, passed away today at the age of 91.

Though Anderson's acting career began in 1947, he was most well-known for his portrayal of Oscar Goldman, the play-by-the-rules boss with a soft heart for The Six Million Dollar Man's Lee Majors and The Bionic Woman's Lindsay Wagner. Between both shows, he played the same character for 157 episodes and six television movies, making it the longest role of his career.

After learning of Anderson's death, co-star Lee Majors said that he'd never met a man like him:

"Richard became a dear and loyal friend, and I have never met a man like him. I called him 'Old Money.' His always stylish attire, his class, calmness and knowledge never faltered in his 91 years. He loved his daughters, tennis and his work as an actor. He was still the sweet, charming man when I spoke to him a few weeks ago."

Lindsay Wagner said that she was grateful for the friendship she'd shared with Anderson:

"I can't begin to say how much I have always admired and have been grateful for the elegance and loving friendship I was blessed to have with Richard Anderson."

Celebrities took to Twitter not long after hearing the news to pay homage to the best boss of the 1970s.

RIP Richard Anderson. When other kids pretended they were Steve Austin, I'd be Oscar Goldman-- the bionic boss and first crossover king. — Greg Berlanti (@GBerlanti) August 31, 2017

Some kids had a Six Million Dollar Man doll - we played with Oscar Goldman. RIP Richard Anderson. https://t.co/RGw2TyfCKd pic.twitter.com/slnf0fzMc1 — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) August 31, 2017

In 1979, I made a Super 8 film called THE TEN MILLION DOLLAR BOY. I played Oscar Goldman. Rest In Peace, Richard Anderson. — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) September 1, 2017

Anderson is survived by three daughters: Ashley, Brooke, and Deva, and will be remembered forever by the legion of fans who loved the man behind the bionics of two of our favorite science fiction series.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter]